Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) Executive Director Carla Campos confirmed this afternoon that no additional suspicious cases of coronavirus have been recorded aboard the Costa Luminosa cruise ship.
Coming from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the Costa Luminosa made its first transit stop at the port of San Juan on Sunday morning, March 8, and continued its Caribbean journey in the afternoon.
As reported, the PRTC has the details of each of the passengers who disembarked in San Juan and is in constant communication with the cruise line for any update.
Remco Buis, Senior Vice President of Port Operations and Development of Carnival Maritime, the company in charge of the operations of the Costa Luminosa cruise ship, confirmed that two days after the ship's arrival at the port of San Juan, no other passenger has shown symptoms similar to those of the Italian tourist who is in isolation in a hospital in the San Juan metropolitan area, pending the result of the COVID-19 test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.