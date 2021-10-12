Gov. Pedro Pierluisi confirmed that today he will announce the new executive order to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico. However, he affirmed that there will be no "dramatic" changes.
"It is likely that changes will come to this new order, but they will not be dramatic. Because although hospitalizations and the positivity rate have dropped, we have not won this battle," said the governor on Hoy Día Puerto Rico (Telemundo).
Pierluisi indicated that the announcement of the new order will be made mid-afternoon today, Tuesday.
The executive stressed that those who have not been vaccinated should resort to doing so in the different centers throughout the island.
The governor announced that the restrictions will continue, especially in businesses that do not require proof of vaccination for customers to enter their facilities.
The current executive order establishes the closure of business from 12:00 am to 5:00 am in all private operations that serve the public and that have commercial or sales purposes, consumer services, sports, recreation or entertainment, among others. Private operations that do not serve the public and other essential services are exempt from this schedule.
Likewise, the statute imposes the prohibition of selling and consuming alcoholic beverages during curfew hours and includes both public and private events.
On the other hand, the use of the mask should continue to be required in closed places and in open places where there is an agglomeration of 50 people or more.
