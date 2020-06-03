Hotel occupancy rates in Puerto Rico remain low, at -92 percent for the week of May 10, according to the latest report from Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization (DMO).
Since the week of March 29, hotel occupancy rates on the island have hovered between -92 percent and -95 percent, according to the DMO. “Puerto Rico’s losses continue to be more than 90 percent off the previous year, far more severe than average,” said Discover Puerto Rico in its May 28 report.
By contrast, “hotel occupancy has begun to improve across the rest of the U.S. The average decline in occupancy across the U.S. is near where it was at the beginning of community shutdowns in mid-March.”
The uptick in hotel occupancy rates for the U.S. mainland has been attributed to more states easing lockdown rules. As a result, destinations, especially those on beaches, are seeing hotel occupancy of upwards of 80 percent on weekend nights, reported the DMO.
“For the rest of the U.S., ‘the trend of ‘less bad’ data continued with occupancy and ADR [average daily rate] on a slow climb driven by a fifth consecutive week-to-week increase in demand,” said Jan Freitag, STR’s Senior VP of Lodging Insights. The U.S. company provides market data on the hotel industry worldwide.
“Last week’s data showed demand of more than 10 million room nights sold for the first time since the end of March, and this past week, the industry inched close to 11 million. All 50 states have at least partially reopened, so slow weekly demand growth should continue with more leisure activity around the country. Weekend occupancies continue to increase at a healthy clip, especially in drive-to destinations with beach access like Florida,” Freitag said.
A nationwide poll by Destination Analytics, showed mixed results on people’s travel plans. “More than a quarter expect to be traveling within the first three months of travel restrictions being lifted. But more than one on five are at the opposite end of the spectrum and don’t anticipate traveling for more than a year,” the DMO said. However, younger audiences continue to be more interested in traveling in the short-term than average. The poll was conducted between May 22- 24, 2020, among 1,223 respondents.
Good News for Golfers
Golf enthusiasts will be happy to know that many of Puerto Rico’s 18 golf courses have now reopened, as the lockdown rules on the coronavirus crisis have continued to ease on the island.
Puerto Rico is joining the rest of the United States as pertains to the game; golf courses have reopened in all 50 states. According to the National Golf Foundation, around 98 percent of the nation’s golf courses are now open.
With social distancing now the norm, the issue is not a top concern among golfers, as there are plenty of distances in a golf course, including the greens. At the same time, people are craving time to be outside and golf is a safe way to exercise.
Some island courses are open to everyone, including Royal Isabela, Club Deportivo del Oeste, and more. Other island courses are currently open to members only – TPC Dorado Beach, Palmas Athletic Club and Wyndham Grand Rio Mar, for example – with the public expected to be welcomed back soon.
Courses have installed safeguards to enhance safe recreation, including staff using personal protective gear, as well as sanitizing golf carts and the Pro Shop common areas throughout the day.
The National Golf Foundation is optimistic about the future outlook for the sport. “The financial outlook for golfers is, on average, a bit more optimistic than the average American - in part because of a general skew in affluence (household income for core golf consumers is more than 50 percent higher than the average U.S. household), but also because of a skew in age and career stage (roughly a quarter are retired – 33 percent higher than non-golfers),” according to the Foundation.
Golfers are attributing the majority of their belt-tightening behaviors to, simply, the inability to go out and spend like they ordinarily would.
