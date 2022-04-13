The Mayagüez Indians became the first team in Puerto Rico’s Superior National Basketball League (BSN, for its Spanish acronym) to launch its own collection of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to commemorate the 10th anniversary of its 2012 championship win.
“The Indians is the first team in the league to put forth NFTs inspired in the team itself as part of an innovative strategy not only to educate fans in this new technology, but also to pay homage to our players in the 2012 champion team,” said Indians marketing director Carlos Arroyo. “We are dedicating this season to the 2012 team.”
The NFT collection will consist of 50 exclusive pieces representing each of the members of the 2012 team. Each of the 12 players in the team will be depicted in three different NFTs, informed Nohely Sepúlveda, the artist who created the artwork for the NFTs.
“The collection is inspired in the 10th anniversary of the championship as a way to thank the Indians’ fans for their support,” said Sepúlveda, who also drew inspiration from the once popular sports playing cards. “What we are trying to do is to reproduce the experience of the sports cards, but with the NFTs.”
The artist explained NFTs not only add value to the team’s branding, but also to the fans that acquire them because they are buying “a digital asset.”
Arroyo explained that any fan acquiring an Indians NFT also participates in a rewards program throughout the season, gets 10% discount on Indians official merchandise and VIP access to season games, among other perks.
“Because NFTs have a blockchain base, fans can exchange or sell them very much like it was done with the sports playing cards,” explained Sepúlveda, who also pointed out that blockchain technology allows artists “to register their artwork, thus creating a certificate of authenticity.”
The first NFT in the collection, which the artist described as “a great opportunity for Indians fans to reconnect with their favorite players,” will honor the memory of the late Andrés ‘Corky’ Ortiz, who died in a car accident in 2015. He was 28.
“Corky still touches the most intimate fiber of the Indians fan. He was a brave, aggressive player and an inspiration to his teammates. He embodied what the Indians are,” Arroyo said.
The rest of the collection will be launched later during the season. Each of the NFTs will have a cost of $72.
“We wanted the NFTs to be accessible to the average fan and the price is also symbolic. That was our score on the fifth game of the series when we won the championship,” Arroyo said.
The Indians marketing manager anticipated the team will be launching a second collection of NFTs later in the year, but declined to offer any details on the subject, except that the people who buy the first NFTs would have advanced access to the second collection.
“I’m convinced the other teams in the league will follow suit with the NFTs. I don’t have any doubts about it. And that would be a good thing for boosting their following,” Arroyo said referring to the other 11 teams in the BSN.
