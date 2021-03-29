HALLO is pleased to announce its acceptance into the Newchip Inc, Accelerator — a web and mobile-based accelerator program that connects startups with investors through Newchip Connect. Newchip seeks to drive long-term success for startups through personalized training on wide-ranging aspects of raising capital, identifying the right investors, and building a scalable business. This Austin, Texas-based accelerator has helped generate more than $300 million in startup funding.
Launched in December of 2020, HALLO has developed an advanced dual-app booking marketplace platform. Bringing service providers to customers for daily on-demand service needs to their homes, businesses, or hotels, while providing a more efficient booking experience for all. Being the most secure and user-friendly platform in an underserved market, HALLO quickly resonated with Puerto Rico locals, expats, Continued learning institutions, media, startup organizations and local officials. The company was created in response to the devastation caused by hurricane Maria in 2017. Its founders Alan Burke and Jan Reese Rondina witnessed the lack of employment opportunity after the storm passed. They also saw the dire need for people to find service providers at that time. Hence, the birth of HALLO. Prototyped during a Startup Weekend Event hosted by Centro Para Emprendedores in 2018, HALLO is an alumni of Parallel18 Accelerator’s Pre-18 Program.
“It’s an honor to have Newchip believe in the HALLO mission and platform,” says HALLO founder and CEO Jan Reese Rondina. “With the skills and tools we gain through the program, we can grow HALLO and help ensure that the skill-share sector of the gig economy is accessible for all people.”
HALLO will participate in the pre-seed track of Newchip’s latest cohort, determined based on stage, traction and trajectory of an applicant’s business. Newchip’s innovative model of connecting an accelerator to an investment platform has resulted in a network of 100,000+ investors.
Latest Update
Hallo has successfully released its version 1.2 apps, which comes with top features requested by its growing 700 initial users. The young startup company is also set to launch its crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder this coming March 29 for a total raise of $3 million. The campaign is geared towards a blast scale strategy to put HALLO in the hands of more people all over Puerto Rico and the world.
