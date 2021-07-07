A group of Puerto Rico-based doctors and medical researchers are in the process of launching a startup company, with aims to attract funding and continue their research into a new treatment for endometriosis.
In an exclusive interview with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Dr. Annelyn Torres-Reverón of the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology at the Ponce Health Sciences University - and principal investigator in this novel research - explained that she and fellow biosciences professionals are looking into repurposing the use of non-hormonal antagonists for corticotrophin-releasing hormone receptor type 1 (CRHR1) to treat endometriosis.
The initiative stems from the Technology Transfer Office Program (TTOP), which is part of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust (PRSTRT).
Along with Torres-Reveron, Drs. Caroline Appleyard, Idhaliz Flores and Ignacio Pino seek to grow the commercial potential of their idea by applying for a Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Institutes of Health and gain venture capital and angel investor funding.
Meanwhile, the Therapeutics Accelerator Program of the PRSTRT is funding university investigators with up to $75,000 each, with additional support from the Center for Innovation and Commercialization of the University of Texas, an entity with a similar role as the PRSTRT.
“I started exploring the idea of entrepreneurship when I was at the University of Texas. There, I had the opportunity to go through a training… but it was not until January 2021, when we decided to take training in an accelerator program through the [PRSTRT] in collaboration with Columbia University,” Torres-Reveron said. “It clarified so many ideas that I had on my mind and Caroline and I started considering the idea of what if we actually do this as a company.”
The startup is called Sur180 Therapeutics LLC. The team got its initial proposal in gear through collaborators and donations, while the company is now seeking to take it further with grants and investments.
The business side will be managed in Texas with support from university students, while the research aspect will continue in Puerto Rico with input from local students. In fact, students have already been involved in this research, and Torres-Reveron affirmed that she hopes to inspire Puerto Rican medical students to stay on the island and explore biotech research and business opportunities locally, as well as to attract more talent from overseas.
“I have spoken with many scientists here on the island and they want to see that ecosystem growing here,” she stated.
Adding to that sentiment, David L. Gulley, TTOP director in Puerto Rico, said there are many “great scientists in Puerto Rico,” but the business ecosystem is still underdeveloped.
“These kinds of examples, as Annelyn is talking about, is one way to continue to push into that development, so it shows that it’s possible - it’s the idea of the possibility. And so, others see that and they are then given a sense of thinking in a different way, that maybe they can do it as well,” he said. “I would say it’s the business of science in many ways, and those are the things that we are trying to build and the Trust’s programs are there to help do that.”
The Science Behind the Business
According to John Hopkins Medicine, endometriosis is a long-term condition that affects up to 10 percent of American women in the 25-40 age range, in which patients develop tissue outside the uterus, often causing intense pain in their menstrual cycles and even infertility in some cases. While there are different types of treatments currently available, as well as less common surgical procedures, the treatment under evaluation by Torres-Reveron and her peers would revolutionize the field.
“We have to think about this in a holistic model,” she explained.
CRHR1 antagonists were originally developed for reducing anxiety and depression because this receptor is abundant in the brain and is known to play a role in these mental health disorders and stress responses, something that Torres-Reveron had studied in her neurosciences background. However, the uterine tissue, as well as endometriotic tissue, also expresses the same type of CRHR1 receptors than those expressed in the brain.
Moreover, the research group discovered that CRHR1 also has a role in endometriosis development and progression. By antagonizing the CRHR1 receptors early in the disease process, they reduced endometriosis lesions by 67 percent in a rat model of endometriosis.
As explained, there are two critical steps that need to be accomplished before moving the drug repurposing experiments towards the stage of clinical trials: test the effect of the selected CRHR1 antagonist on endometriosis-related pain, and test different antagonists within the same family of drugs to verify the generalizability of findings to other pharmacological antagonists for CRHR1.
These experiments will demonstrate the therapeutic feasibility of repurposing the CRHR1 antagonist use towards endometriosis and possibly other uterine-related diseases.
