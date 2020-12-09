A smattering of new restaurants have opened in San Juan in recent weeks amid the pandemic. To say that these are trying times for the restaurant industry would be an understatement.
Yet despite the challenges due to COVID-19 and the new restrictions imposed by the Puerto Rico government on businesses, the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well. These new venues are betting on the holiday season and beyond, thanks to the quick acceptance of delivery and take-out apps since the pandemic began in March, as well as the optimism provided by the new vaccines currently being developed.
Besides offering exciting culinary offerings, these restaurants are following strict health and safety protocols.
Barullo Taberna Española
The lively atmosphere of Spanish streets, along with its flavors, colors and sounds, has arrived in San Juan with the opening of Barullo Taberna Española.
Located on the first level of the Distrito T-Mobile in Miramar, this new gastronomic concept is an important step for El Distrito’s success as an entertainment center for the island. Barullo Taberna Española offers a culinary experience with Spanish roots curated by Chef Osvaldo Ortega, within a space that pays tribute to the famous Mercado San Miguel of Madrid.
“We are excited to share with the public a preview of what the vibes and atmosphere will be like in the Distrito T-Mobile. Based on the authenticity we are seeking in each offering, Barullo Taberna Española celebrates our Spanish heritage through good food and the camaraderie atmosphere of an authentic Spanish tavern, this time in Puerto Rico,” said Federico Stubbe Jr., CEO of PRISA Group, the developer of the Distrito T-Mobile.
The restaurant’s opening represents an economic investment of $4 million by PRISA Group and its partner McConnell Valdés Consulting, and will create 50 new direct jobs.
“We want to provide the public with a complete modern dining experience: unique, excellent and diverse, world-class service under one roof. The style of Barullo Taberna Española is modern and innovative, a fusion of the classic Spanish tavern with contemporaneity. We have multiple stations to satisfy the tastes of foodies, locals and visitors,” said José M.“Peco” Suárez, president of BluHost, the restaurant’s managing company.
With an urban decor that combines shapes and textures in blue and terracotta hues, Barullo maintains a warm and welcoming atmosphere throughout the 6,000-square-feet space.
Among the various culinary stations at Barullo include La Barra, serving beer, a variety of Spritzers, Gin Tonics, wines and other specialty drinks. The Arrocería (rice dishes station) is dedicated to paellas, “fideuá” and much more, while the Jamonería will serve fresh and quality cuts of a wide variety of Spanish hams and cheeses and as well as various Cocas (Spanish pizzettas) such as “txistorra brava” or serrano ham with Manchego cheese.
Starting at 9:00 am, the Cafecito will be serving Alto Grande coffee, pastries, toasts, sandwiches and a large selection of “to go” items.
Wine enthusiasts will be delighted with Tasca del Grifo, with more than 120 labels available from around the world, ready to taste, and where diners can also choose from a menu that features a selection of all seasons and full service at the table.
STK San Juan
STK San Juan, the successful international concept of the restaurant group The ONE Group, has reopened its doors at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, a luxury San Juan hotel that has been restored and recrafted into its rich Spanish Revival architectural heritage.
“Puerto Rico has such a vibrant scene with unique culture, music, art and entertainment, and we are thrilled to bring our take on VIBE dining to this wonderful city,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, president and CEO of The ONE Group. “We offer an unmatched dining and social experience for our guests with a special focus on the best music, live DJs, Happy Hour, an elevated menu and topnotch service. To us, it’s all about experience, and as we continue to grow, there is clear demand for our differentiated offering.”
The original investment for the opening of STK San Juan was $4 million. It originally opened in October 2019, but was forced to close in March 2020 due to the pandemic.
Helmed by Executive Chef Eric González, the restaurant’s menu features classic cuisine for which STK is best known, as well as dishes with local flair including Beet Salad, Grilled Octopus, Stuffed Roasted Lechón Belly, Stewed Rabbit and Caribbean Lobster Truffle Risotto. STK’s famed LIL’ BRGS with wagyu beef, and Alaskan Red King Crab is also be featured.
Diners at STK San Juan can enjoy a variety of cocktails with robust flavor profiles inspired by Puerto Rico such as Ventana Del Mar, Curious Jorge, Not a Paloma and Condado 75, as well as STK classics like the Cucumber Stiletto and Not Your Daddy’s Old Fashioned.
Marocha
Marocha is a new gastronomic space that just opened its doors in Miramar, although initially, its opening was scheduled for March, but the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced a change in plans.
After an investment of $350,000, the new dining venue, whose name refers to a crazy girl who does not follow the rules, is also free-spirited. According to Eileen Sánchez, owner and chef, “the name of our restaurant is derived from the menu we offer. One in which we don’t follow the rules, we get carried away by the madness of trying different things and as a result, we present a unique product.”
“Without a doubt, the pandemic has been a blow to us and to the restaurant industry in general. However, the pause caused by COVID in our opening plans gave us the opportunity to revisit our space and adapt to this new reality. Today we are ready to receive diners in a safe space that has 10 tables, all at a distance, and an outdoor area that comfortably accommodates up to 16 people”, added Sánchez.
The menu features grilled churrasco, served over “mamposteao” rice made with ripe plantains, chorizo sausage, and cilantro; and pork ribeye. The cocktail creations, which are also elaborated to pair with the culinary offerings, include Morena Mia, a drink based on Mutiny Vodka, black peppercorn beetroot, “shrub,” fresh lemon juice, basil syrup and homemade soda water.
