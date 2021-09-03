The construction of The Square at San Patricio Plaza is ongoing and expected to open in Dec. 2022 after an investment of $15 million, aimed at transforming part of the shopping center into modern, open spaces for shops and entertainment.
"What the design of The Square wants is to create a sense of community and good, vibrant experiences - everything is for the congregation of people. It has a plaza for activities, high ceilings, and a wide variety of materials. Each structure has its identity, its completion. Shopping centers are moving towards new experiences of entertainment and mixed use," explained the architect in charge of the project, Edelberto Carrero.
The structure that will replace the space previously occupied by the Kmart store will have a modern setting, which, contrary to traditional and closed shopping centers, will have places for outdoor enjoyment.
"It is a combination in the way the spaces are configured, when one enters and sees the corridors, it creates a dynamic environment. When you go to the central square you will have varied images of all the facades; there will be something beautiful to see on each angle," Carrero added.
The architect Rebeca Carrera, also in charge of the project's design, said that the concept is similar to others in the U.S, mainland. It is built on a 60,000 square foot lot of entertainment, restaurants, shops and a plaza for massive activities.
“It is not a retail project that defines its use, but rather the experience through a combination of styles in its aesthetics. Each place has its own personality, but everything will be connected. It is an open-mall concept that attracts the community that is the vision of the village,” the architect said.
Guaynabo Mayor Ángel Pérez Otero, the Board of Directors of Empresas Caparra, partners, employees, the team in charge of the design and construction, as well as representatives of Banco Popular -the institution that is financing the project- gave a tour of the facilities that are being built and that will become The Square.
