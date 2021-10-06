After presenting a devastating report on the state of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority's (PREPA) powerplants, the public utility's new director, Josué Colón Ortiz, is preparing to declare an energy emergency at the agency.
“The generation fleet of the Electric Power Authority (PREPA), as it was presented in recent days, is in critical condition. Therefore, all our efforts are focused in the short, medium and long term in providing the necessary resources to repair and maintain the generating units and to be able to provide a stable and reliable service, "Colón said in a press release.
"We are in the administrative process to declare a state of emergency in the Authority, which allows expediting the acquisition of goods and services essential for the work required by the generating fleet," said the official who took office at the end of September.
"Governor Pierluisi has made all the resources of the Government of Puerto Rico available to us to contribute to this effort. We must be agile to address the situation of our generating fleet and seek real solutions to prevent further detriment to the essential service we offer. and avoid damage to health, life, property and economic development of the Island," said the official.
As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the report presented this week details that there are more than five PREPA generating units that are not working. Two of these have not been in service for at least seven years.
On Tuesday, Colón had said that he did not favor declaring a state of emergency at the national level due to the situation in which Puerto Rico's electricity system is found.
“I understand that we in the corporation have the necessary tools to be able to attend to our processes. If the question is directed towards an emergency at the level of the governor (Pedro Pierluisi), then I understand that the processes that we have internally in the corporation allow us to accelerate them,” Colón stated.
In that sense, he mentioned that PREPA had the internal mechanisms at hand to urgently attend to the agency's needs.
The governor granted a dispensation in the processes that require approval of purchases at the Office of Management and Budget "and obviously the dispensation that was granted to us frees us from countless administrative processes," Colón had said.
In any case, he recognized that "the Authority is under Title III of Promise and any change that we make or request for an additional budget regarding PREPA's budget requires approval from the Financial Oversight Board."
