Business accelerator Startup.pr invites local innovators with technology-based projects to apply to the sixth edition of its Pre-Seeding Program by this Sunday, Aug. 8.
Amaury Malavé, Innovation and Technology Complex director, informed that selected participants will receive training, prototype-design consultancy services, and $5,000 per participant.
Six early-stage technology projects will be selected for this sixth edition of the Pre-Seeding Program, which begins Sept. 27. These projects must meet all of the program’s requirements, said Malavé.
“The program’s main purpose is to provide financial and technical assistance to entrepreneurs, researchers and inventors in the development and marketing of their innovative products. We want to support them because, although they are creating innovative ideas, they do not have all the necessary resources or the right environment to set up their businesses,” he added.
The program offers 12 weeks of training on entrepreneurship topics, weekly tutoring and coaching sessions, technical and scientific assistance, intellectual property protection, prototype development and construction, funding opportunities consulting, office and workshop areas, the opportunity to participate in future acceleration programs, and seed funds.
The director explained that Startup.pr receives proposals in three cycles during the year. Since their creation, the business accelerator have been able to impact 47 businesses and have contributed $1.5 million in seed capital and services. Participating companies include Isla Caribe Tours, Zero Damage, Gardien Alert, Salón Boricua, Giftfully, ElectRide, Sunne Labs, Novel Biomed, Conserv a Temp, Doc Mimi and Digital Media Creations, among others.
Architect Wilfredo Méndez-Vázquez, president of Zero Damage, described his experience in the program. “Participating in the Startup.pr business acceleration program has been one of the most rewarding experiences we have had since we began our business project, Zero Damage. The program’s adaptation to the specific needs of our company has been key to this experience. Thanks to the program and its mentors, we have evolved from a subcontracting business model to in-house production, and we have been able to duplicate our work and sales team. To say that we are pleased with this program is a huge understatement, given this deep sense of gratitude we really feel,” he said.
“Startup.pr has helped us in many ways, from investing in essential tools to provide our services online to getting trained in our tourism industry. They also provided us with tools to understand what we need in order to become entrepreneurs and to grow, and it connected us with a community of entrepreneurs that was essential for us to continue to progress in such a challenging world; but it has been gratifying to build a startup in our country, and in our case, in our municipality of Ponce,” said Melina Aguilar, president of Isla Caribe Tours.
Aguilar pointed out that the tourism industry was one of the most affected by the pandemic and the earthquakes. However, by participating in the Startup.pr program, they were able to enter the market they wanted to target. “With all the tools and the knowledge we have gained, we are more than excited for what awaits us in the coming months of 2021 and 2022,” she said.
Malavé noted that another advantage of Startup.pr is that it has established collaborative agreements with multinational corporations and governmental agencies, they work in collaboration with Puerto Rico’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, and they have a network of service providers specialized in different areas, as well as access to world renowned researchers and experts. They also provide laboratories and specialized equipment.
Startup.pr is an initiative supported by the Ana G. Méndez University and the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust.
Program Requirements
Applicants to the new edition of the program must be entrepreneurs with a technology-based project and must have an official representative in Puerto Rico. Furthermore, they must be in an early stage of their project idea and must have undergone a business validation or education process, whether from a university, a program, etc. Other requirements include having a non-functional concept, scale model, or prototype and not having received funds from any other similar program.
Selected applicants must be available to participate in all the workshops, consultancy sessions, and other required activities. Seed funds must only be used towards consulting services, product development, validation, or any other aspect related to the project’s development. The use of funds to cover founders’ salaries or stipends is not allowed.
To participate in the program, interested persons must fill out a form and send their application, along with the required materials, by Sunday, August 8, at 11:45 PM. More information is available at www.startup.pr
