“A total loss” was how some described the “Baños de Coamo” Hotel after Hurricane Maria passed through Puerto Rico in Sept. 2017, devastating the island and the facilities in question.
The well-known “parador”, or small inn, suffered more than $7 million in damages, including its 23 rooms and meeting areas, restaurant, bar, the thermal baths and its regular swimming pool.
The hotel had been administered by the Coamo municipality, while the land and facilities remained in the hands of the “Administración de Terrenos”, or Lands Authority. Due to the extensive damages caused by Maria, the hotel has been closed for more than two years. However, the thermal baths, which are located behind the property, have been open to the public for some time.
The central government was considering selling the property, but due to strong opposition, the idea was shelved. Today, though, things are looking up.
A private company, Coamo Spring Investments LLC, has been given the go-ahead to begin a full reconstruction of the facilities. The company will also manage the hotel in the long-term, with a contract of 30 years.
The hot springs in Coamo, on the south-central part of the island, were discovered in 1847 and became the main attraction of a sanatorium-style hotel called “Los Baños de Coamo”. According to local legend, Juan Ponce de León set off this find these hot springs believing they might be the coveted Fountain of Youth. The hot springs facilities, separate from the hotel, were renovated and modernized in 2010 and now include two pools, a spa, a gift shop and a café.
The House Committee on the Integrated Development of the South Central Region had been evaluating the status of the hotel’s reconstruction and, in coordination with Coamo Mayor Juan Carlos García Padilla, a request for proposals was issued. The winning proposal was agreed upon and approved by the Lands Authority’s governing board.
Rep. Manuel Claudio Rodríguez, who represents District 7, which includes Coamo, said he was pleased with the latest developments on the hotel’s reconstruction, “since it is not only a great tourist attraction for all Coameños but for visitors alike, thus impacting the economy.”
According to Lands Authority Executive Director Dalcia Lebrón Nieves, “the proposed project considers the development of the hotel’s facilities in Plots B and C of the property with a private investment of 11.5 million. A committee evaluated the submitted application and favorably recommended the lease of the property for the development of the proposed project. The recommendation of the committee was approved by the governing board of the administration.”
Claudio Rodríguez said he and the municipality would be “closely monitoring the next steps” of the project, such as receiving the necessary permits, so that construction work could begin in the near future.
