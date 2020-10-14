The Puerto Rico Insurance Companies Association (Acodese by its Spanish acronym), warned that the measure signed by Gov. Wanda Vázquez to prohibit the criteria of doctors from being altered by insurers could be counterproductive for the health of some patients.
Acodese Executive Director Iraelia Pernas told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the new law is not consistent with the parameters of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or with other federal statutes that allow them to re-evaluate the prescriptions of the insured.
"This can represent a serious safety concern for many patients. The FDA prohibits the fractionation of products and prohibits the provision of an initial dose as required by the new law. In addition, there may be a problem that the prescription interferes with other medications and if the prescription is required, the patient's safety is not safeguarded," Pernas explained.
Despite this, the recently approved law establishes that under “no circumstances may medical discretion when prescribing a drug or providing a health service recognized by the standards generally accepted by the medical community be altered by the clinical review criteria used by the health insurance organization or insurance companies."
"Unlike what the law projects, at no time do insurers start from the premise that medical diagnosis is not the guiding criterion. However, there are a series of measures that allow insurers and pharmacies to verify that the drug does not negatively interfere with other treatment. It is not because the doctor does not know, it is because on many occasions the patient omits information," Pernas stated.
The executive also assured that the most affected patients will be those who are insured by their employers and those of the individual market. "Self-insured plans provided by employers are governed by the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act (Erisa), which provides specific terms for reevaluating the prescription if it interferes with any other treatment. Wanting to do good, they can harm the patient," she said.
"From a contractual perspective, to the extent that we are told that we have to give patients what they order without looking at anything else, the insurance contract can become a dead letter. The review exercise does not alter the judgment of the physician. It is not to substitute, it is to safeguard health," Pernas stated.
Likewise, she indicated that the determination of immediate coverage will represent an increase in the costs that the patient will be obliged to pay.
"We raised the flag that this was harmful to patients, but it was given way anyway," Pernas added.
