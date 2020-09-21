Optum, a leading health services company and part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), is creating more than 100 new jobs in its San Juan operations center in Puerto Rico before the end of the year, with plans for 400 additional new positions over the next three years.
The positions include training and education with opportunities for claims and customer service representatives, pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, information technology support and managerial positions. Many positions are for bilingual Spanish and English-speaking candidates.
The new job opportunities will add to the more than 1,000 Puerto Ricans Optum currently employs from across the island for its San Juan operations center supporting administrative processing of health care transactions for clients in the U.S. and globally.
“Economic Development and increasing investment are a priority and we applaud Optum’s commitment to our island and people,” said Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced. “Optum’s innovative operations go hand in hand with the capacity of our professionals, allowing us to reinvent, compete and position the island as an important hub for global professional services.”
“We are humbled by the talent and commitment of our team members and are grateful for our partnership with Puerto Rico to provide additional training, education and job opportunities here on the island,” said Legna Colon, executive director of Optum Services in Puerto Rico. “Especially during these challenging times, it is important that our team reflect the communities we serve as we continue working to help people live healthier lives and make the health system work better for everyone.”
“Puerto Rico has committed professionals who are part of the many companies located on the island,” said the Secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce, Manuel A. Laboy Rivera. “We encourage companies continuing to invest on the island and offer new opportunities for the professional development of Puerto Ricans, creating a positive effect on economic development. We thank Optum for relying on Puerto Rico's investment climate.”
For more information on available job opportunities, visit workatoptum.com/puertorico.
