Faced with the complex economic, health, political, and social crisis affecting Puerto Rico, various economists interviewed by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL assure that it is urgent to rethink the government's institutional structures in order to mitigate the situation and have an efficient response to future emergencies.

According to economist Santos Negrón, the main actor in the economy is the institutional framework of the government, which, in his opinion, has shown serious deficiencies in all its components. He affirmed that, if it is not strengthened, the government will never be able to ensure the reproduction of virtuous cycles.

"It is vital that government institutions -and I mean the courts, regulatory systems, security, public health and essential services- function efficiently. This is necessary for the economy to run and for economic development. When the institutional framework weakens, the economy cannot recover," the economist said.

Negrón emphasized that government failures weaken the economy, which, in turn, gives way to market failures. “One thing is well tied to the other. When the two failures are combined it is a lousy scenario and not very encouraging. That is what we are experiencing right now ”, he added.

The expert attributed the existing institutional stagnation to the de-professionalization of the public system and the weakening of the merit system. “The government has become a reflection of political power. People with the necessary academic training or experience are excluded because they do not share the political ideal. That reduces the productivity and efficiency of the government," he said.

Moreover, Sergio Marxuach, director of Public Policy of the Center for the New Economy (CNE), also agreed that the de-professionalization of the government and the recrudescence of political influence in the agencies has weakened the norms that govern their respective operations.

He made it clear that for institutions to function, a set of formal and informal rules and trained personnel are required to enforce them. However, he assured that it is necessary that the regulations have the endorsement of the parties involved.

"When the governing rules do not have consensus among political actors, that leads to a system that is dysfunctional. This is exactly what happened with the Electoral Code. They changed the rules of the process without consensus and there was a disaster with the primaries. That is replicated throughout the government," Marxuach stated.

Meanwhile, economist José Alameda argued that economic development, levels of corruption, and the government's response depend on how the institutions are organized and the effectiveness of their work. “Everything is due to the institutional framework. It depends on the laws, incentives, organizational structures, agencies ... ”, he mentioned.

“In 1948, under the mandate of the economist Rexford Tower, Puerto Rico benefited from an institutional framework created by the Planning Board, the Government Development Bank, the Highway Authority, the Electric Power Authority... but corruption, mismanagement, and politicking undermined their base of effectiveness," Alameda added.

Given this, Marxuach underscored that to put the government's institutional framework to work efficiently, no more money is needed. As detailed, in 1948 the net per capita income in Puerto Rico was $256 per person and the infrastructure was rudimentary, but in that year's elections the votes were quickly counted despite the limitations. "In 1948 we had less money, but better institutions," he commented.

Likewise, Marxuach stressed that without a change in the government's institutional framework, all the efforts made to resolve the situations that affect Puerto Rico -including the restructuring of the government debt of $72 billion- could be unsuccessful. "Much of what needs to be done to resolve the crises we are going through can be done with legislation, but they are not able to reach political agreements," he said.

According to Alameda, in order to implement a new efficient institutional framework, it is necessary, first of all, to carry out a comprehensive study of the government that reflects what the country's needs are. "A new framework of agencies and a new government structure are needed to allow Puerto Rico to be extremely depoliticized," he said.

"In security, a structure that combines local and federal government is needed to tackle crime. In education, given the changes, an effective structure adapted to new challenges is needed. So on, put together a government structure adapted to the new reality," Alameda stated.