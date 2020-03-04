The newly created “Transforming Puerto Rico Initiative,” a nonprofit organization established by Birling Capital, hopes to lead the way to implementing, promoting and preserving changes to the island’s current economic situation through dialogue, by using what the organization calls Puerto Rico’s “First Goals.”
The nonprofit was created in response to many local residents’ concerns about the island’s long-term economic growth. The organization’s long-term goals and objectives, which include attracting investments and promoting job creation, were presented during the recent Puerto Rico Conference 2020, sponsored by Birling Capital and the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce.
The inclusive multi-sectorial nonprofit involves the University of Puerto Rico and the Department of Economic Development and Commerce. With Birling Capital’s financial advice, and involving local agencies, the main objective is to achieve economic prosperity to launch the island into a new era.
According to Francisco Rodriguez-Castro, president & CEO of Birling Capital, a boutique corporate advisory and consulting firm, Puerto Rico’s First Goals are defined as:
• Transforming Puerto Rico through robust economic development and sustained growth of 4 percent over the next four years.
• Initiate an economic industrial structure with a GNP (gross national product) of 25 percent and above within the next 10 years.
• Create 300,000 new jobs in the private sector within the next six years.
• Increase the labor-force participation rate from around 41 percent to 55 percent within the next six years.
• Reduce the unemployment rate from around 8 percent to 5 percent within the next six years.
• Reduce the government apparatus by transferring to the private sector any corporation, operation or service that the private sector can perform more efficiently.
• Increase median household income by 30 percent, from the current $20,873 a year.
• Transform the educational system, from primary to university level, into one focused on entrepreneurship, trades and transformation.
“The island has all the tools necessary to realize its potential, grow its economy and, at the same time, break with the fiscal recklessness that has hindered an economic evolution. Our vision must be achieved regardless of which party or ideology has control of Puerto Rico. The goals of the people should be protected and preserved to endure the test of time.” said Rodríguez Castro.
With the implementation of Puerto Rico’s First Goals, the Transforming Puerto Rico Initiative hopes to generate more than $15.5 billion in new economic activity, promote job growth and prioritize education.
For more information about the Transforming Puerto Rico Initiative, visit the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
