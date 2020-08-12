Residential and business customers navigating through the COVID-19 quarantine and lockdown lifted Liberty Puerto Rico’s numbers for the second quarter of the year (Q2 2020).
Liberty added 33,500 revenue generating units (RGU) this quarter, driven by its growth in high-speed data (HSD) subscribers. Revenue for Liberty’s Q2 2020 stands at $109 million, which represents a 4.3 percent increase from Q1 2020 and a 5.1 percent increase compared to Q2 2019 on a reported basis.
“I feel proud that we have had such great results, as these numbers not only reflect our uninterrupted ability to offer connectivity and entertainment services, but also our drive to be a good corporate citizen by helping our residential and business customers maintain their service at a time when they needed it the most, even if they could not afford it,” stated Naji Khoury, president and CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico. “We worked with them to ensure that they would be able to keep working and studying from home for their safety and peace of mind.”
The company put into place several initiatives to help customers facing financial hardship due to the lockdown, such as waived late and reconnection fees, offered temporary recurring discounts and payment plans and gave a 30 percent discount to customers receiving unemployment benefits. Moreover, the company offered a very basic internet service for free to 5,284 customers who could not afford it to give them a chance to get back on their feet.
According to the executive, securing internet access to residential and business customers during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown was a top priority.
The company, Khoury explained, is continuously investing to make upgrades to its infrastructure and increase its network’s capacity, but the demand during the lockdown became so high that the Liberty team had to advance almost a year worth of work in a couple of weeks. The company increased its distribution network by 24 percent and increased its core network capacity by 1,300 Gbps (GigaBits) to accommodate the increase of up to almost 50 percent in data consumption that emerged during Q2 2020.
Netflix and YouTube top streaming choices
The average usage per household jumped to nearly 400GB per month in April, which represents a 45 percent increase versus pre-COVID-19 quarantine numbers. This usage is also 20 times larger than a mobile internet household using 20GB per month. Nearly 40 percent of that usage went to streaming video, with Netflix taking 28 percent of that usage, and YouTube taking the other 12 percent.
“Clearly, this pandemic further demonstrated that families with just mobile devices cannot work or study from home effectively,” Khoury said. “Broadband penetration on the island has increased and we anticipate that it will continue to increase as fixed broadband proves to be a necessity.”
Khoury explained that at the start of the lockdown about 70 percent of the company’s employees worked from home with the tools and connectivity they needed to work remotely. Today, about 50 percent of employees remain working from home, while the other half works in the field and at the company’s service centers and kiosks with protection measures in place to ensure their safety as well as those of customers.
Liberty’s continued growth has led to job creation on the island. To continue providing customers reliable service and an outstanding experience, Liberty Puerto Rico is currently seeking to fill more than 25 job positions in fields such as management, technical service, sales, business, finance, human resources and marketing. Interested candidates can visit the jobs section at Liberty Latin America’s webpage.
“In terms of our reporting segments, Puerto Rico led with another tremendous quarter, reporting record RGU additions and we are looking forward to adding AT&T’s assets in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to further enhance our customer proposition and prospects,” added Balan Nair, CEO of Liberty Latin America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.