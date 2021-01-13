Gov. Pedro Pierluisi’s new executive order to curtail the spread of COVID-19 is now in effect, allowing businesses to operate for an extended period—a decision that has been generally well-received by the island’s private sector.

Executive Order 2021-010 establishes a new curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., with business operations permissible until 10 p.m. and eliminates the lockdown on Sundays. These provisions started on January 8 and are valid until February 7.

Adolfo González, president of Empresas Caparra and the Puerto Rican Shopping Centers Association, affirmed that reopening businesses on Sundays, shortening the curfew and allowing restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages on the weekends will help mitigate the financial losses experienced by this sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We agree with the provisions of the executive order because we had been asking to open businesses on Sundays for a while, given that we don’t believe that it poses any additional risk. In fact, a common problem - especially around Christmastime - was that there were more people concentrated on Saturdays than what there would have been if we had been allowed to open [on Sundays]. That caused a problem and there were also sales drops,” he told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

New Executive Order in Effect

Iván Báez, president of the Retail Trade Association, shared his optimism. “We are very happy and grateful, especially with the measures that we asked - to operate on Sunday - which will eliminate the funnel effect in stores that fill up because people had one day less to buy. With hours of operation until 10 p.m., a balance is created between the island’s health and its economic development,” he said.

Meanwhile, the executive order allows recreational access to pools and beaches, albeit with a ban on alcohol consumption in these spaces. This decree had been requested repeatedly by Joaquín Bolívar, president of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association, who affirmed that this measure is “a step toward the right direction” in assisting the tourism industry, one of the sectors most battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Future Expectations on Business Restrictions

While the private sector supports the flexibilization for businesses and consumers, some observed that increasing the client capacity of commercial establishments is also needed, particularly to assist the food and services industry.

EO 2021-010, despite implementing looser restrictions, upholds the 30-percent guest capacity limit, which has been deemed by some as an obstacle for restaurants and small businesses.

Gadiel Ledrón, executive director of the Puerto Rico Restaurant Association, reacted positively to the elimination of the lockdown but said he had also expected a moderate increase in business capacity.

“The governor relaxed the order, although we would have expected an increase in capacity of the dining rooms to 50 percent... This did not happen, but opening on Sunday is very positive, as is extending the hours at night. Let’s see how progress is taking place,” he stated.

Raúl Sierra, co-founder of El Tap bar and restaurant in Santurce, was slightly more circumspect. “I understand perfectly that there’s a controlled percentage to maintain social distancing inside the establishment. I’m not the right person to decide if it should be modified... but as the situation improves, then there should be an increase of people allowed inside a business,” he opined.

For his part, González asserted that “the capacity is something that still has an effect, especially on small retailers - small stores that have been affected by this.” He also said that the current rate of vaccination in Puerto Rico “is going to have an effect that allows at least a major reopening in the next two or three months.”

Considering the challenges faced throughout the vaccination process - due to logistics complications and incorrect addresses and phone numbers informed to the public - González believes that a positive economic effect may be detected “further ahead, by March or April.” Still, he reiterated that the new executive order offers tangible relief to businesses.

Yaliz Báez Rivera, co-founder of Yōko Restaurant in Santurce, was optimistic about the future, particularly with the shorter curfew. “I hope this ends soon and that we can all finally share with our families how we truly want to and we can go out without a mask,” she stated.

- Reporter Brenda A. Vázquez Colón contributed to this story.