After an initial investment of $5 million and the creation of 25 jobs during the first year until reaching 50 jobs in three years, the Tai Ana company began construction in the Lajas Valley of what will be the first producing farm of medicinal cannabis grown outdoors and directly in the ground, marking a new milestone for the growing cannabis industry in Puerto Rico.
The project consists of the construction of a modular farm on an 18,000-square-foot lot in the Lajas Valley, where they anticipate being able to grow 4,000 plants every eight weeks.
"The climate is favorable and the soil is rich in nutrients, which will allow Tai Ana to grow medicinal cannabis under the Caribbean sun throughout the year," said Osvaldo González, general manager of Tai Ana.
The businessman indicated that his business model already includes any loss caused by the passage of an atmospheric phenomenon. "Here you can plant 365 days a year, which is not the case in any of the U.S. states," he added.
Tai Ana assured it will be an environmentally sustainable operation, with plans to become a zero-emission farm by its third year of operations.
González explained that although it is about outdoor cultivation, the sowing complies with the strictest safety standards. Among them, he mentioned 158 video cameras monitored at all times, three gates - one eight feet and two 12 feet - that surround the perimeter, motion sensors, 24-hour security guards and remote monitoring. “The level of security is a very broad one. So much so that we have invested over $500,000 in security equipment," he said. He revealed that they plan the first harvest of medicinal cannabis for September 2022.
For the executive, the economic impact will be significant. They estimate that they will generate for the municipality of Lajas - for municipal taxes, sales taxes, property taxes and others - more than $1 million annually by their third year of operations. The company’s goal is to position Puerto Rico as a producer of the highest quality cannabis worldwide and export it to the U.S. once the product is made legal at the federal level.
