New international travel rules issued by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) should help provide a boost to tourism in Puerto Rico, as the island is exempt.
The same is true of the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI). Since Puerto Rico and the USVI are U.S. territories, the new rules do not apply for travel from Puerto Rico and the USVI to mainland destinations.
The new requirement, effective Jan. 26, states that all international air travelers entering the United States must produce a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of their arrival. If the person has already recovered from the coronavirus, evidence should be presented to the proper authorities in lieu of the negative test.
The proof is required for everyone, even if a person has already received the vaccine against COVID-19.
To help ensure that the new CDC regulations are followed, airlines have been instructed not to let anyone 2 years old to board an aircraft bound for the U.S. without producing a negative COVID-19 test result or proof that they have recovered from the coronavirus.
Last week, President Joe Biden also expanded on the CDC requirement and direct that federal agencies require international travelers to quarantine upon arrival in the U.S. and obtain another negative coronavirus test.
At the same time, Biden formally reinstated COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-U.S. travelers from Brazil, Ireland, the United Kingdom (U.K.) and 26 other European countries that allow travel across open borders.
Government officials said the new policies are aimed at slowing the continuing spread of COVID-19, especially since new, more infectious strains have been detected, originating from the U.K. and separately from South Africa.
“Recovery is on the horizon. Pent-up demand continues to rise. U.S. travelers are not going to Europe, South America or other Caribbean islands because of the new travel restrictions, and vaccines are on the way,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization (DMO).
In fact, a recent Coronavirus Travel Sentiment Index Report from Destination Analysts showed that consumers’ receptiveness to travel inspiration was at a pandemic high.
With vaccine distribution taking hold across the nation, consumers were feeling the end of the pandemic is near. In mid-January, there was a 5-point increase in travelers who said the vaccines make them “more optimistic about life returning to normal in the next six months,” which was at 61.9 percent.
Research showed 60.8 percent of American travelers have high degrees of excitement about travel in 2021, and many of them are extremely interested in visiting Puerto Rico.
According to new research from online travel marketplace “Koala,” after analyzing the Google data, Puerto Rico was revealed as no. 1 in the list of places that U.S. travelers have been searching for the most over the last six months.
“After the tourism industry has been so heavily impacted by the pandemic, seeing our island on the top of this list of desired places to visit in 2021 by U.S. travelers, provides hope for a strong comeback for tourism in Puerto Rico. It also demonstrates the opportunity that exists to amplify the island’s diverse offerings for visitors. We will continue promoting our beautiful Island and its 78 municipalities to responsible travelers, to lead the recovery of this important industry for Puerto Rico and the economy in general,” Dean said.
The USVI also seems to be benefitting from increasing travel demand, as Frontier Airlines has recently added twice-weekly flights between Miami and St. Thomas, beginning March 7.
During a “travel update” Zoom meeting, Dean continued to stress Puerto Rico’s competitive advantages. “2021 is going to be a year of recovery for all of us. Our value proposition is strong and appealing. Our vast array of unique experiences and amazing natural resources is perfect for the many travelers who are seeking to connect with nature and avoid big crowds. Our rich, vibrant culture stands out amongst other Caribbean Islands and key competitor destinations,” said the DMO chief.
Reactions From Caribbean Tourism Destinations
While Caribbean tourism officials expressed optimism that they would be able to comply with the new CDC requirements, they also said the new rules represent “challenges,” particularly for small countries that need more time for implementation. In particular, the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) has been calling for a temporary waiver for these jurisdictions.
“The new testing requirements for international travelers and returning residents arriving into Canada, the U.K. and now the U.S. present challenges for most of the small countries and jurisdictions in the Caribbean. Most jurisdictions in the region presently lack the availability and access to the volume of testing equipment, support reagents and lab facilities, which would be required to conduct massive amounts of PCR [serologic] tests within very short turnaround times,” said Vanessa Ledesma, acting CEO and director general of the CHTA.
“For that reason, we are pleased to see that the U.K. and U.S. are open to providing a temporary waiver on implementation to allow additional time to build up capacity,” she said to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL. Most of the region needs additional time to rapidly build up additional capacity beyond the short time-window provided, she indicated. “That capacity needs to consider the volume of tests needed to first serve the resident population as well as travelers. Data on estimated traveler volumes over the coming months has been provided to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) to assist in their needs analysis for testing.”
Ledesma also stressed that the Caribbean tourism industry continues to adhere to the highest health safety standards, having developed and implemented one of the travel industry’s most aggressive health safety training efforts collaboratively through CARPHA, CHTA, the Caribbean Tourism Organization and other regional and local partners. “This has contributed to the Caribbean having one of the lowest incident rates of COVID-19,” she said.
Several Caribbean countries have already announced how they will deal with the new CDC rules. The Dominican Republic said it will donate 400,000 antigen tests as part of the Traveler Assistance Plan currently provided to international visitors staying at hotels in the country. The antigen tests will be provided to hotel guests at no costs by health personnel in the hotels and the results will be certified by the country’s Ministry of Public Health.
The Dominican Republic currently provides a free medical coverage plan to international tourists that covers all types of emergencies, including possible Covid-19 infections. The program, which runs through March 31, is valid for those arriving by air and staying in a hotel.
In other countries, the cost of taking the COVID-19 varies. Some hotels are providing the tests free of charge to their guests, while some are charging as much as $250 per person, according to stateside media reports.
The Bahamas said the new rules should not be a problem for the country, “Currently, visitors to The Bahamas who stay longer than four nights and five days are required to take a rapid antigen test on the fifth day of their stay, with a number of testing sites throughout The Bahamas approved to administer tests. This means travelers and residents alike, readily have access to the viral tests, now required to enter the U.S.,” stated the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Aviation.
“The Bahamas Government will continue to work in accordance with the CDC to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has been our top priority since the onset of this global pandemic,” said Dionisio D’Aguilar, The Bahamas minister of Tourism and Aviation. “Visitors to our shores should have peace of mind knowing that we are making every effort to keep The Bahamas safe, and can now offer a turnkey, affordable and reliable testing process that meets U.S. requirements.”
Meanwhile, Belize said the new CDC rules will have “severe impacts” on its tourism sector. “In response to this new requirement, the Belize Tourism Board, after consultation with the Belize Ministry of Health and Wellness hereby confirms that testing will be expanded and made available to all passengers departing Belize for the U.S.
“Further details including cost and testing locations across the country are being determined. All individuals who plan to visit Belize can therefore proceed with their travel plans,” said the Belize Tourism Board in a statement.
Testing Good News for Puerto Rico
While there have been some criticisms of the “slow” movement of COVID-19 vaccinations on the island, a report by the London-based Financial Times would belie those critiques.
The Financial Times report ranks Puerto Rico sixth overall – the first in the Caribbean and Latin America – among the countries that have administered the most vaccines per 100 inhabitants, encouraging news for the tourism sector because it has been one of the most economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The top country is Israel, with 33.8 vaccines administered per 100 inhabitants, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 22.1; Bahrain at 8.8; the U.K. with 7.6; the U.S. at 5.0 and Puerto Rico in sixth place with 4.3.
In recent days, the island’s data has been updated to 352,000 vaccines against COVID-19 received and more than 200,000 people vaccinated, according to Puerto Rico officials.
“We are very excited about the news that we are among the countries with the most vaccinated people and eager for everyone to know about our level of vaccination. This news will greatly favor us because we will be an option when travelers are making the decision where to travel,” said Joaquín Bolívar, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association. “In fact, after the first executive order of Gov. Pedro Pierluisi [last week], the hotel occupation rate in some local inns rose to 50 percent with local tourists.”
