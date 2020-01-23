The car industry in Puerto Rico saw a slight drop in new car sales in Puerto Rico, with unforeseen events affecting the local economy: about $8.2 billion in federal disaster-recovery funds remained stuck in Washington, D.C. and the massive protests in July that led to the resignation of former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, according to economist Gustavo Vélez.
There were 106,606 new car sales in Puerto Rico in 2019, down 1.2 percent from the 107,941 units sold in 2018, according to the United Automobile Importers Group (GUIA by its Spanish acronym).
Retail sales to individuals remained steady at 88 percent of sales, with fleet sales representing the remaining 12 percent.
Consistent with trends in the mainland United States, there was another year of increases for SUV sales at 7.5 percent, while sales for sedans continued to drop at 46 percent.
The figures were released during a GUIA event in Isla Verde, which focused on the importance of mass media in advertisements for car dealers and brands.
