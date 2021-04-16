The latest report from the United Group of Automobile Importers (GUIA by its Spanish acronym) shows that new-car sales in Puerto Rico remain strong.
In March 2021, 11,697 new autos were sold in Puerto Rico, compared with just 3,132 in March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began in Puerto Rico and when the government initiated the strict islandwide lockdown, lasting several months. The numbers represent a dramatic increase of 273.5 percent.
Among the brands that seen big increases in sales are Chrysler, GM, Nissan, Kia, Mazda and Volkswagen.
"We have been fortunate with a historic month in March, thus also achieving the best first quarter in sales in the automotive industry with an increase of 77 percent. It is evident that the market has received the benefit of federal funds due to the pandemic and this has given a much-needed boost to the economy," said Ricardo M. García, president of GUIA.
"We also saw how tourism activity increased and the first quarter increase in sales to rental vehicles was 227 percent. It is a good sign that the industries that we supply have a positive forecast, including small and midsize businesses, manufacturing and construction, since there are thousands of Puerto Rican families that depend on this industry," García added.
