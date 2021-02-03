The iconic casino at the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel in Isla Verde will reopen later this year as the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino, following a $12.5 million investment to renovate the historic establishment, which has featured legendary celebrities from around the world for more than six decades.
The new brand stems from a partnership between the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and LionGrove. Between their investment to bring new life to the casino and recently completed renovations to the hotel, the Fairmont El San Juan has had $137.5 million in resort enhancements. The two partners announced that they will also reopen the renowned Tropicoro entertainment venue, welcoming back performers, artists, live entertainment and events once again to its stage.
Between the investments and the reopening of the casino and Tropicoro, the partners anticipated generating an estimated economic impact of $22 million, creating a projected 360 new jobs, of which more than 150 would be at the casino alone. The partnership was announced after the new administration eased COVID-19 restrictions, giving some relief to the casino sector, which generates $250 million in sales and employs 3,000 workers directly.
According to Miguel Vega, chairman of the Casino Committee of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association, the island’s 16 casinos have reopened since the ban on operations was lifted and are experiencing gradual recovery, adding that the industry has remained stable “within the parameters” of the executive order. With the Foxwood El San Juan Casino expected to open its doors by the end of the year, the sector is expected to thrive once more.
Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, is confident that with their ample experience operating casinos, the development will allow the Foxwoods brand to “bring award-winning gaming experiences to Puerto Rico.” The Mashantucket Pequot people are a Connecticut-based Native American tribe that owns and has operated the Foxwoods Resort Casino for nearly 30 years.
Located in the beachfront to the award-winning Isla Verde Beach, named among the most beautiful beaches in Puerto Rico, the approximately 15,000-square-foot casino will feature 15 table games and 300 slot machines to complement the resort’s well-appointed luxury accommodations and amenities.
“We’re teaming up with one of the most sophisticated players in the market. Bringing together our resort experience and expertise with Fairmont El San Juan’s renowned brand, we believe we can bring real economic and employment growth to Puerto Rico. In addition to offering guests a one-of-a-kind luxury resort destination, the development will bring revenue, value and tourism to the area,” Butler affirmed.
The El San Juan Casino was acquired by LionGrove in 2015 and was temporarily closed from 2016 to 2017 due to $65 million in renovations. After sustaining damages due to Hurricane Maria in 2017, management restored the hotel with a $60 million investment and rebranded it as the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel in January 2020.
“Currently, the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel is more accommodating and exciting than ever, and with this great partnership, we are bringing one of the strongest casino brands in the world to Puerto Rico with plans to launch the most exciting and innovative casino on the island at Puerto Rico’s most legendary address,” said Andro Nodarse León, LionGrove founder and CEO.
Gov. Pedro Pierluisi affirmed that the island’s tourism sector “represents a great opportunity for our economic development and my commitment is to enhance it. The pandemic has seriously affected tourism on our island, as well as around the world, but with the advent of vaccines, better treatments and security measures, we are preparing so that Puerto Rico can receive visitors and safely enjoy all that our beautiful island has to offer. I am confident the coming months will be crucial and we will position ourselves positively to resume tourism activity.”
