Economic Development Secretary Manuel Laboy presented "Puerto Rico Rum Journey," an online platform to promote the island's distilleries to both visitors and residents.
"This easy-to-access tool is now available through a mobile device or computer, from which the public will have the opportunity to make reservations for different experiences such as excursions, tastings, seminars and mixology classes, among other activities at various distilleries in Puerto Rico... The consumer chooses the route of visits and experiences... The visitor will receive points or rewards in each experience that can later be exchanged for promotional material. In addition, they receive a virtual stamp in their virtual passport and at the end of the entire tour and complete their virtual passport, the consumer will receive a certificate as a rum expert and a box with memorabilia," Laboy explained.
The creators of the platform, Joel Vázquez and Federico J. Hernández, received a $200,000 sponsorship from Rums of Puerto Rico.
The project took more than a year to schedule its first phase. As explained by its developer, Lemuel Lind, the idea of creating Puerto Rico Rum Journey arose in 2012 when Vázquez and Hernández were looking for a way to create a platform in which they could continue supporting the efforts that Rums of Puerto Rico has been doing for years in promoting the distilleries and the local tourism industry.
"We have had the opportunity and blessing to travel to multiple destinations where we have studied platforms such as Napa Valley Trail, Kentucky Bourbon Trail, and other distilleries that have their tours and experiences. We saw the opportunity to create this virtual platform since we started working on the project," Lind said.
The "Puerto Rico Rum Journey" web app and app will constantly update the content and valuable information for all lovers of rum and tourism. This, in order to create a community of rum lovers and adventure where they can find more detailed and updated information on the brands and special events of each rum in Puerto Rico.
The "Puerto Rico Rum Journey" app, in its first phase, is available through its website wand eb app. As a second phase, the app will be launched as a "stand alone app", which can be downloaded through Google and Apple. Consumers will be able to make their reservations in the different experiences according to each distillery, according to the requirements of the most recent Executive Order, Laboy said.
Moreover, the director of the Rums of Puerto Rico program of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC), Alexandra Salgado Colón, said: "we decided to sponsor this platform as it encourages the promotion of the Puerto Rico rum industry, as well as all the rum brands under the ROPR program. This economic sector generated in 2019, over $400 million to the local economy and has a workforce of around 700 direct jobs in the rum distilleries."
Laboy added that as part of the benefits of this sponsorship, Rums of Puerto Rico will have access to the data and demographic statistics of consumers who register on the platform, as well as their email addresses. This information will allow direct marketing and promotion efforts, as well as promoting ROPR events through the platform. With this digital tool, the DDEC, as well as its Rums of Puerto Rico Program, will continue to promote Puerto Rico as the Rum Capital of the World.
The distilleries that have joined this platform are: Casa Bacardí, Serrallés Distillery, Ron el Barrilito, Coquí Distillery, San Juan Artisan Distillers and The Crab Island and La Craft Spirits Distillery. In addition, La Casita de Rones (emblematic store of Rums from Puerto Rico), which is also part of this initiative to offer tasting experiences and mixology classes for the consumer to learn about the island's rums and the Program.
The platform can be accessed at www.puertoricorumjourney.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.