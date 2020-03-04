Although coffee consumption has dropped in Puerto Rico, due in large part to the island’s long-term population decrease, Nestlé is hoping to reverse that trend in the coming years.
By some estimates, coffee consumption on the island is down more than 25 percent since 2000. That’s in stark contrast to the global growth of coffee and specialty coffee drinks.
“We understand today’s coffee consumer. They are busy. They are rushing from place to place. They are willing to make sacrifices. But not when it comes to their coffee. We are confident that by offering a delicious coffee experience and making it convenient and easily accessible, consumers will fall in love with coffee again,” said Johanne Corsino, business manager, Nestlé Professional-Puerto Rico.
Nestlé Professional has announced a $1.5 million partnership with Wendy’s restaurants in Puerto Rico that will place its newest Nescafé coffee equipment in 78 of the fast-food chain’s local establishments. The recent deal was inked with Empresas Colón-Gerena, which owns the Wendy’s franchise on the island.
Under the campaign “Vamos al grano,” the latest innovation in bean-to-cup coffee dispensers will deliver the freshness and quality of roast and ground coffee with the convenience that today’s consumers demand, company officials said. “We are broadening our portfolio in Puerto Rico,” Corsino noted.
The company’s strategy includes expanding the sales of its upgraded coffee machines to businesses, including eateries, the private sector and hospitals.
The Nescafé Bean-to-Cup coffee machine involved in the Wendy’s agreement is one such example. At the touch of a button, the bean-to-cup brewer freshly grinds whole beans then consistently brews and dispenses 12 varieties of high-quality, fresh-tasting coffee and instant hot beverages. From “café con leche” and cappuccinos, to mochas and espressos – customers can enjoy a variety of coffeehouse-style drinks at their local Wendy’s restaurant.
While the trend in the mainland U.S. has been for many consumers, particularly those of the millennial generation, born between 1980 and 2000, to enjoy their first coffee of the day outside home, this is likely not happening in Puerto Rico. As pointed out by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the island’s population is aging and data from the National Coffee Association shows that most people ages 65 and older drink their coffee at home.
In response, Perry Miele, president of Nestlé Professional-USA, highlighted the company’s many coffee machines, starting with a small model that is appropriate for home use. “People want the coffee house experience, even at home… They want the freshness, flavor and consistency. We provide great coffee at many price points. We also want to retain the customers we have, as well as attract new ones,” he said.
Investing in the new equipment is just the first phase in Nestlé Professional’s plans to grow coffee sales on the island. An essential part of the growth strategy is to source the beans for the machines directly from Puerto Rico. Nestlé is currently evaluating Puerto Rican coffee partners with a plan to launch the locally grown beans in the second half of 2020, with the potential of exporting them to the U.S.
The initiative would be very important to local coffee farmers because in Sept. 2017, Hurricane Maria devastated the island’s coffee farms, destroying thousands of coffee plants and trees. The Puerto Rico Agriculture Department estimated that 85 percent of the island’s coffee harvest that year was destroyed by the powerful storm.
“We are excited and proud to contribute to the expansion of the local coffee industry and culture, and to offer coffee lovers in Puerto Rico a quality product, this time through one of our main business partners, Wendy’s,” Miele said.
Officials said that under the Nescafé Plan, Nestlé has distributed around 220 million high-yield, disease-resistant coffee plantlets to farmers around the world. The project helps farmers rejuvenate their plantations, multiply the yield on existing land and increase farmers’ incomes. As part of the initiative, Nestlé agronomists provide advice on farming and post-harvest practices to thousands of coffee farmers worldwide.
