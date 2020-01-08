Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC) Executive Director Carla Campos informed that while the agency is supporting seismic recovery efforts in the south, Old San Juan welcomed roughly 15,000 visitors from Carnival Breeze, Anthem of the Seas, and Oasis of the Seas.

The cruises, from Carnival and Royal Caribbean, began docking on ports 3 and 4 of San Juan between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and will be departing between 2:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

To commemorate their visit, the PRTC had coordinated beforehand an agenda of cultural activities, such as live music and dance performances throughout the day. Cruise passengers were received with a musical celebration featuring bomba y plena and "batuplena," a mix of plena and batucada. These performances were carried out in various streets in Old San Juan.

After the continuous seismic activities registered in the southern region of the island, a large portion of Old San Juan gradually had electric power restored throughout the day, which helped businesses and attractions to operate normally.

"We remain attentive to the guidelines of Governor Wanda Vázquez and supporting the efforts of the central government and municipalities in the recovery of the southern region and affected families. One of the ways to support our own is by restoring tourism commercial dynamics," Campos said via press release.

According to the executive director, these businesses were "ready and eager" to welcome the thousands of passengers, as well as the residents who are still enjoying holiday festivities.

"We hope that the cruise passengers who visited us enjoyed the ample and varied tourist offer of our Island of Enchantment. This has been an excellent opportunity to support the message abroad that Puerto Rico is open for business and that the seismic events of the past days should not alter the plans of those who have included the island in their travel itineraries soon," Campos affirmed.