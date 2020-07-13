Despite economic shortcomings, the uncertainty generated by natural disasters and the pandemic, these have not been deterrents to stop the recovery of nautical tourism in Puerto Rico.
Although it is a volatile industry that responds to economic ups and downs, it is no less true that the profile of the sector is about people from the upper or upper middle class, mainly high-ranking professionals and investors, and 70 percent are Puerto Ricans. It also includes beneficiaries of Acts 20 and 22.
Carolina Corral, chief officer of Puerto del Rey, acknowledged that, thanks to marketing efforts, after Hurricane Maria in 2017 the industry gradually recovered.
“The promotion that the island had after the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, allowed Puerto Rico to be seen on the map and many who did not know the island became interested. Our strong season is always from November to March and continues to be so. Now with the COVID-19, there was a stop in the sector, but with the approved reopening of the beaches it has begun to stabilize. Many boatmen are returning and little by little we are returning to a certain stability," she explained.
Regarding this sector's economic impact, Corral stressed that there is no real data available because it is a sector whose economic impact is a multiplier.
"This industry nourishes supermarkets, restaurants, parts and service businesses, gas stations, and even airlines, because there are many boat owners who use Puerto Rico as a homeport, but are not residents of the island. To that, add everything paid to the government in taxes and other contributions," she stated.
She said that the island's selection responds to the fact that the owners of the vessels can get supplies, parts and services more quickly and easily than in other Caribbean ports. To this, she added that the proximity to the airport, cheaper fuel, the natural attractions of the beaches, the islands and bays are attractive assets.
"For many boatmen in the United States, beaches like Flamenco, Culebrita, among others, are incomparable attractions," she said.
It is estimated that in Puerto Rico there are around 60,000 registered boats and about 15,000 sailboats.
