Puerto Rico Housing Secretary William Rodríguez Rodríguez invited small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to continue applying for financial aid for eligible businesses impacted by hurricanes Irma and Maria, with up to $50,000 available.
The Small Business Financing Program (SBF) has an allocation of $225 million under the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery program (CDBG-DR).
"Our objective through this grant is to continue promoting the economic recovery of small businesses and micro-enterprises, promote the retention and expansion of job opportunities for people with low to moderate incomes, and thus continue the reconstruction of Puerto Rico, a priority of Gov. Pedro Pierluisi," Rodríguez said.
To date, the SBF program has disbursed $24.5 million to SMEs.
To be eligible, the small business must be a for-profit or non-profit organization located and authorized to do business in Puerto Rico; have been created on or before September 6, 2017; having been operating during the passage of hurricanes Irma and María, or having to close its business due to the hurricanes and open later.
"We have already granted aid to small and micro-businesses dedicated to agriculture, gastronomy, professional services and tourism, among others. There are still funds available and we want Puerto Rico businessmen and women to be able to take advantage of the incentive because it is not a loan, it is a grant," the secretary stated.
The incentive can be used to cover six months of operating capital expenses including inventory, monthly mortgage payment or rent of offices and business facilities, monthly payment of salaries and other benefits for non-owner employees, monthly payments of utilities (water, electricity, gasoline, cable, telephone, internet) and transportable equipment, vital for the recovery and maintenance of the operation.
In order to offer a space for orientation and application, the CDBG-DR program will carry out an activity next Friday, July 9, in Lote 23 in Santurce so that entrepreneurs have the opportunity to clarify doubts with agency personnel and to complete the application. The activity will take place from 4:00 p.m.
For more information, visit www.ayudaparatunegocio.org or call 1-833-234-2324.
