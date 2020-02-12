While there is still much work to be done, Puerto Rico has moved up in the World Bank’s global rankings of Doing Business, moving from no. 70 to no. 65, according to its 2020 report.
The results evidence the improvements that the island has made in improving the local business climate.
Reforms for a more business-friendly environment are important to make doing business easier for the private sector, paving the way for more jobs, expanded commercial activity and higher incomes for many, according to the World Bank. Business-friendly environments are associated with lower levels of poverty, while “improved regulatory efficiency” can stimulate entrepreneurship, startups, innovation, access to credit and investment.
“We want to create a competitive business climate to improve the economy in the long term… and attract investors in and out of Puerto Rico,” said Financial Oversight and Management Board [FOMB] Executive Director Natalie Jaresko.
During a press briefing earlier this week, she stressed the importance of Puerto Rico implementing structural reforms in three areas: transforming the electricity system and the bankrupt Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority through energy reform; improving the ease of doing business for the private sector; improving human capital and investing in workforce development training.
“We also need the federal funds to rebuild [after Hurricane Maria in 2017 and the January earthquakes]. Federal investment is easier if we are not in bankruptcy,” Jaresko said.
The World Bank analyzed 190 economies worldwide in 10 different areas: starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, registering property, getting credit, protecting minority investors, paying taxes, trading across borders, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency. One additional area, employing workers, is also measured but is not included in the rankings.
In its report, the World Bank stressed that the Doing Business rankings are not meant to be an investment guide, but rather a measurement of indicators of ease of doing business.
The 10 economies scoring the highest on the ease of doing business rankings were New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong SAR China, Denmark, Republic of Korea, United States, Georgia, United Kingdom, Norway and Sweden. Top performers typically had online business incorporation processes, electronic tax filing platforms and online procedures for property transfers, said the World Bank.
Various Initiatives Underway
Jaresko also noted that, last week, the FOMB announced a new initiative to reduce the backlog of property deeds and other documents yet to be registered in Puerto Rico. The initiative was launched with the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) and the Department of Justice.
The new program, designed to tackle over 400,000 documents that are pending registration in the Property Registry of Puerto Rico, encompasses several major components that include a work-study program of 130 graduate and non-graduate students of the UPR that will be assigned to the agency, as well as five public notaries and five supervisors that will be hired by the Department of Justice.
The oversight board approved a formal request by the UPR to finance the initiative with $386,100 from funds that had been assigned to the institution in previous fiscal years and remained unutilized. The students will receive an hourly wage of $15 for their work at the Property Registry, which could entail the inscription of property documents, analyses of other official forms, such as the cancellation of mortgage deeds or declaration of heirs, as well as estimating the cost of internal revenue stamps for submitted documents.
The Property Registry currently receives over 130,000 documents for inscription annually and, although it has the capacity to process more than this amount with its current staff, it can only reduce the backlog by 31,824 a year, taking into account its workload. At this pace, the agency projects it will take around 14 years to clear the existing backlog.
Meanwhile, the central government has been consolidating agencies, as outlined in the certified Fiscal Plan to simplify and expedite government services by reducing or eliminating redundant operations. Among the agencies being consolidated are the Tax Exemption Office, State Office of Energy Policy, the Regional Center Corp. and the Permits and Endorsements Management Office, all of which are now under the umbrella of the Economic Development and Commerce Department (DDEC by its Spanish initials).
DDEC has also launched the Single Business Portal, a digital tool created to streamline the processes necessary to do business in Puerto Rico, in which an additional 85 “incentive procedures” have been included and divided into 11 categories, such as Air and Maritime Transportation, Agroindustries, Infrastructure and Green Energy, Manufacturing and Tourism.
DDEC Secretary Manuel Laboy has acknowledged the “huge backlog of construction permits,” but said improvements have been made in recent years. In 2015, the average time to get an approval was 98 days. As of early 2019, that was down to 20 days, he said. “Use permits took an average 23 days for approval in 2015 and, in 2019, that was down to seven days, not taking into account the automatic use permits issued.”
The private sector has painted a different scenario, as they outlined the obstacles that prevent businesses from establishing and expanding on the island. The situation is equally bad when trying to obtain various permits at the municipal level and central government levels, they said, complaining of bureaucracy and “too many people involved in the process.”
Sometimes the permits process takes years—a clear disincentive to invest, according to Emilio Colón Zavala, former chairman of the Puerto Rico Builders Association. “We must work so that the procedures established for obtaining permits do not become an obstacle for projects to be executed,” he said. Colón and other private sector leaders said these circumstances have resulted in the loss of millions of dollars in investment and thousands of jobs.
Puerto Rico Has The Best Business Climate In The Caribbean
Despite the bumpy road that many in the private sector have to travel, Puerto Rico is the leading economy in the Caribbean when it comes to the ease of doing business, according to the World Bank rankings.
With a ranking of 65, Puerto Rico leads the Caribbean region; the second easiest place in the region to do business in is Jamaica, which secured a rank of 71, while the third spot went to St. Lucia with a rank of 93. The worst place to do business in the Caribbean is Haiti, which ranked at 179 globally, just above the Republic of Congo.
The World Bank said improvements in the Caribbean were concentrated in starting a business, getting electricity, paying taxes and enforcing contracts.
The report also singled out several jurisdictions in the region for improvements they have made.
The Bahamas has recently implemented four business facilitating measures. The country made the process of starting a business faster and less expensive by reducing registration times for business licenses and value-added tax, and by eliminating business registration fees. Authorities cut the time needed for an entrepreneur to complete all required formalities to start a new business in half, to 11.5 days. The Bahamas also strengthened minority investor rights by increasing conflict-of-interest disclosure requirements, clarifying ownership and control structures, and requiring greater corporate transparency.
Barbados introduced three major reforms. Authorities deployed new software to process electrical connection applications, increased their stock of electrical material needed for connection works and started offering training programs for the electrical utility’s engineers. As a result, it takes 10 fewer days to connect a new warehouse to the electrical grid. Barbados also adopted a law regulating all aspects of mediation as an alternate dispute resolution mechanism.
Belize, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica implemented business climate-improving reforms. Belize enhanced its risk-based management system, reducing intrusive inspections and streamlining the clearance process for both exports and imports. As a result, compliance with import border requirements was accelerated to 30 hours from 48 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.