The elimination of executive orders to handle the COVID-19 pandemic is helping commercial sectors, such as movie theaters, increase the flow of customers who come to these establishments as an alternative for family entertainment.
Caribbean Cinemas opened its 31 theaters islandwide and is already experiencing an increase in the number of clients it receives on a daily basis
"With the flexibility in capacity restrictions and the great movies that have been released in the past months, we have seen a notable increase in the traffic of clients who are looking to leave their homes to entertain themselves healthily, after so many months of confinement," said Mayra C. Ramírez, director of Marketing at Caribbean Cinemas. "We were increasing from 30% to 50% of capacity as allowed and we finally have no restrictions, although we remain cautious."
In the past few weeks, many of the clients have returned to the cinema for the first time since the total closure in 2020, as they have begun to look for fun outside their homes and prefer to enjoy the feature films in large rooms where technology and sound surpass the television set, Ramírez explained.
"Customers are pleased with the atmosphere in movie theaters and above all, they are happy with the experience of seeing films in premiere on the big screen, because this option is much better compared to watching them at home," she opined.
Safety Protocols
Even with the elimination of restrictions since July 5, Caribbean Cinemas will continue to take some health measures for additional time. They will continue enforcing the requirement to wear a mask for employees and customers at all times, except when they are consuming food. They will also keep the hand sanitizer stations at the entrances of the cinemas.
Regarding the capacity of their theaters, they will keep an empty seat between each group of seats. "This change will allow us to increase the capacity in the rooms by about 80%, except in VIP cinemas and 4DX rooms that have larger seats and there we will be at 100% capacity," Ramírez said.
As for prices, adjustments have been made in some establishments. “We are also investing in new technology, modern theater formats, and improvements in some cinemas to offer a better customer experience. We continue to be an option of healthy entertainment with affordable prices for Puerto Rican families," she assured, without specifying how much the increase in products and ticket prices amounts to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.