The federal and local government financial aid that Puerto Rico residents have received in recent months have led to consumers taking to the streets to purchase luxury products, such as motorcycles.
As a result, motorcycle sales in Puerto Rico have spiked in the past months, ever since auto dealers were allowed to resume their operations in June, including stores that sell regular or scooter-type motorcycles.
"The sale of all types of motorcycles has increased a lot... Harley Davidsons have been sold here, which are worth between $15,000 and $30,000. Scooters have had a great increase—between 25 percent and 30 percent compared to last year—with an average value of $4,000," said Betsy Ortiz, sales associate at Motor Sport Inc., in Guaynabo.
She added that jet skis are also in high demand, "with prices between $13,000 and $20,000."
As indicated, the majority of motorcycles are being paid for with cash, except for Harley Davidsons, which are more expensive and for which financing is offered to customers who prefer them.
"Many also come to replace their motorcycles with a newer one... for their dream. The merchandise has run out and there is pre-sale until December. Some have already been paid in full and others have already given 50 percent of the price," Ortiz stated.
The scenario is similar at Cycle Sport Center Inc.; the company has seen a rise in scooters, which are reportedly the most solicited by clients.
"I would say that scooter sales have doubled with government aid and with clients that we already had who come to buy a newer model than the one they already had. In general, those who take the $3,895 scooter are those who have received government assistance and those who buy the most expensive, $6,795, are regular customers," Cycle Sport Center sales associate Ramón de Jesús opined.
Moreover, Lucas Izagas, owner of Rainbow Motor and Cycles in Caguas, approved of this rise in consumer spending, noting that it provides entertainment amid government-issued restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while boosting tax collections for the treasury.
"Being conservative, motorcycle sales have increased by 50 percent and customers come, from young to old. It is good because the treasury receives income and the economy moves. We are selling everything: four-wheelers, large and small motorcycles like scooters," Izagas said.
To his understanding, the sales spike is due to various factors that have come together so that the consumer arrives at the stores to acquire motorcycles to use them in their leisure time or for transportation.
"There are combined factors for the boom in motorcycles right now with COVID-19, although they always sell out. Among them are the financial aid that has been given, the need to move in a more economical way, they look for something easy to use and parking, in addition to entertainment. People are locked up in houses and motorcycles are an escape from this complex situation and are also an inexpensive means of transportation. It's a fun alternative," he affirmed.
