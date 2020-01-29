“Puerto Rico is open for business.” That is the message that the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC), Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization (DMO), and the Puerto Rico Hotels and Tourism Association (PRHTA) have been spreading far and wide since Hurricane Maria of 2017, and now again with the earthquakes of Jan. 6 and 7.
“We’ve held quite a few meetings since the earthquakes. We’ve communicated with our key business partners. Web pages have been updated… We’re networking on social media. This is a coordinated effort,” said Clarisa Jiménez, president and CEO of PRHTA, who told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that she was satisfied with the work done by her tourism industry partners.
“People need to understand that the first few days after the earthquakes were very different from a hurricane’s passage. There were aftershocks… There needs to be a balance on how and when to communicate. We all need to get the word out that airports are operating normally and the majority of hotels and tourism offerings are open,” she said.
The message was clear: the majority of properties and tourism offerings were not affected, as the earthquakes were centered in the south. Airports and sea ports were operating normally, including the cruise ports in Old San Juan.
Jiménez said in that the first week or so after the earthquakes, there were more than 7,000 hotel cancellations across the island, representing over $3 million in losses. The PRHTA is currently doing a survey, as they are continuing to receive reports of cancellations. “We believe the number is now between 10,000 and 15,000 cancellations,” she said.
Regardless, the cancellations have slowed down and demand is inching back up, according to Jiménez and Carla Campos, PRTC’s executive director.
“We are in the middle of high season, which officially ends on Easter Sunday,” Jiménez said. “The first quarter of 2020 is definitely not going to be as good as it started. It was looking very good before the earthquakes… Hotels are doing everything in their power to keep the groups they have, as well as the leisure travelers.”
Campos told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the drop in air travel demand has halved in the past couple of weeks—good news for the tourism industry. “Tourism is vital for Puerto Rico’s economic recovery. We are confident that with our efforts and those of our partners, Discover Puerto Rico, hotels, airlines, cruises and other industry partners, that we can reverse the trend [of cancellations] in the next few weeks,” she said.
“Demand was significantly down after the earthquakes, but the data shows that it is picking up,” she added.
Out of 160 hotels endorsed by the PRTC throughout the island, only the Copamarina Beach Resort in Guánica and the Costa Bahía Hotel in Guayanilla are working on repairing damages; all others are hosting visitors, said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
“We are encouraging people to show their support by traveling to the island for their vacations, work trips, meetings, conferences and events. With offerings for every type of traveler, we urge visitors to enjoy the island’s eclectic culture, gastronomy and unbeatable attractions,” he said, while his team has been attending various tourism conferences in the Bahamas, Madrid and New York.
There have been “ two significant successful outcomes” in terms of the tourism industry’s efforts, Campos noted: no cruises have been canceled and most major events remain on schedule, except for the World Travel & Tourism Council's summit in April. That event has been moved to Cancun, Mexico.
“There were no cruise cancellations, which is a significant milestone,” she said. In fact, in the days following the earthquakes, Puerto Rico welcomed over 56,000 cruise passengers at its ports in Old San Juan and Ponce, Dean noted.
Campos, who was in Madrid during the recent International Tourism Fair, also highlighted the newly signed agreement with Iberia Airlines to promote Puerto Rico and increase its seat offerings to the island by more than 55 percent.
Meanwhile, four major events in the coming months remain on track:
The Serie del Caribe, a tournament for the best professional baseball teams in Latin America, will be held in San Juan between Feb. 1 and 7. This year, the competing teams will represent Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Mexico, Panama and Venezuela. The games will be held at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium, with a capacity of over 18,000 seats. The baseball world is calling on visitors to come to Puerto Rico, not only to support their respective teams, but also to help support the island as it recovers from the recent earthquakes. San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz has said that the week-long event is expected to have an economic impact of $10 million for the metro area.
The Puerto Rico Open, a professional golf tournament on the PGA Tour, will be held between Feb. 23 and 23 at the Coco Beach Golf and Country Club in Río Grande. The event is touted as “the most fun and tropical tournament in the PGA Tour.”
The 2020 Ironman 70.3 Puerto Rico, celebrating its 10th anniversary, will be held on March 15. “The event takes place in some of Puerto Rico’s most emblematic sites, taking competitors through a course filled with breathtaking views. The race starts with a swim in the warm waters of the Condado Lagoon, followed by a bike route along Dorado’s sunny coast and ends with a 13.1 mile run through Old San Juan’s colonial architecture,” according to sponsor Discover Puerto Rico.
Major League Baseball (MLB) is coming to San Juan between April 28 and 30, when the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins will have a three-game series, to take place at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium. This will be the second time within the past three seasons that MLB will play games in Puerto Rico.
