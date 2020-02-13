San Juan Port welcomed yesterday the largest group of visitors of this active peak season of cruises with the arrival of 18,332 passengers on four cruises.
The visit represents an economic benefit of about $1,667,235 for the local economy and a clear message that Puerto Rico is open to tourism and business, according to the Puerto Rico Tourism Company Executive Director, Carla Campos.
Passengers of the cruise ships Disney Fantasy, Carnival Breeze, Norwegian Breakaway and Allure of the Seas of Royal Caribbean Caribbean were able to enjoy a warm reception with typical music, dancers and assigned staff to guide them on services and options available on the island.
In addition to these activities tourists had the opportunity to obtain artcrafts, a wide selection of guided tours, taste the local gastronomy and enjoy the characteristic hospitality of Puerto Ricans.
