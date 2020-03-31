The Puerto Rico Department of Labor & Human Resources (DTRH by its Spanish initials) has received 98,713 unemployment requests since March 16.

Last Friday, President Donald Trump signed a law that contains an increase of $600 for four months in unemployment benefits provided locally, which are currently up to $190 a week. This means that the weekly benefit will be up to $790, according to the DTRH.

Moreover, the U.S. government extended the unemployment benefit by up to 13 weeks, which is currently 26 weeks. It will now be 39 weeks, until December 31, 2020.

"The U.S. Department of Labor will provide the guidelines and implementation processes for these benefits. Once this occurs, these benefits will be implemented and announced by the DTRH," the agency informed.

76,623 self-employed workers have claimed the incentive of $500, one day after having enabled the process in the SURI digital system. This represents 41 percent of self-employed workers who meet the requirements.

"Just one day after the platform became available to request the incentive of $500 for individuals who are self-employed, the Treasury Department reports that they have already received 76,623 applications," said Osvaldo Soto, secretary of Public Affairs at La Fortaleza.

Meanwhile, the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym) reported that the request is now available online for small- and midsize businesses affected by the closure imposed in the executive order of Governor Wanda Vázquez to claim the incentive identified by the Financial Oversight and Management Board, which totals $60 million.

Nearly 40,000 small- and midsize business owners will be able to complete the request at www.refuerzoeconomico.com to receive $1,500 identified to assist them meet certain needs in the face of business closings to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Although incentives for small- and midsize businesses began to be requested this morning, the [DDEC] reports that it has received some 56,329 hits to the system," Soto said.