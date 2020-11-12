The Global Entrepreneurship Week, promoted by the Kauffman Foundation, is celebrated from November 16th to the 22nd around the world. This year, Colmena66, a program of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust (PRSTRT); Grupo Guayacán and YEES! are the co-hosting organizations of this initiative in Puerto Rico. For the past few months, they have been holding bi-weekly multi-sector meetings in their mission to integrate the greatest amount of representation in events and organizations from all demographic groups, sectors, industries, stages and communities of the local business ecosystem. In this week-long event, Puerto Rico joins the global celebration that brings together 180 countries, 9 million attendees and 40,000 entrepreneurship-related events, from competitions, formal and virtual activities, to networking, mentoring, panels, and webinars.
Over 60 local organizations have prepared a medley of activities for entrepreneurs to be held during the third week of November. This year's main themes are: Education, Business Ecosystems, Inclusion, Business Resilience and Public Policy. The organizers of the steering committee indicated that: "There are activities dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship and an educational program has been developed for young people, university students, women entrepreneurs, the LGBTTQ+ community, Afro-Puerto Rican businesses, cooperatives, community-based entrepreneurs, technology entrepreneurs, growing entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs seeking financing, entrepreneurs in tourism, entrepreneurs in the blue industry, teachers, business coaches and public policy makers, among others.
"We believe that diversity is fundamental to drive innovation and expand the base of people who actively contribute to the socioeconomic development of Puerto Rico. As ecosystem builders, we have the responsibility and we have taken on the task of identifying and inviting as many programs and organizations as possible to participate in this week, creating valuable content for all types of businesses at all stages of growth, industry, demographics, etc. We are here to remove barriers and provide visibility," established Denisse Rodríguez Colón, executive director of Colmena66 , a program of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, committed to the development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, dedicated to guiding entrepreneurs and connecting them, free of charge, with the resources they need to start or grow their businesses. This program was launched precisely on the eve of Global Entrepreneurship Week four years ago, which is why this initiative is part of its anniversary celebration.
Other programs of the Trust will join this global celebration. The Resiliency and Business Innovation (RBI) will conduct three activities on resiliency that week: starting on Nov. 17 with the workshop Organizational Resiliency from the Human Capital Perspective, continuing on Nov. 18 with the event Process of Recovery after a Natural Disaster in the Agro-Industrial Sector: The Experience of Rico Banana Inc. and Café San Pedro Inc., and ending with the Conversation on Resilient Strategies for Business Continuity: Challenges and Opportunities: The Perspective of Retailers in Puerto Rico on Nov. 20. You can register for these events at: www.rbipr.org.
Parallel18 will organize a panel entitled LATAM Connections: A Community for Global Startups, which will be broadcasted on YouTube Live and will include participants from the Latin American ecosystem (Startup Chile, Google for Startups LATAM, TechStars LATAM and parallel18) dedicated to Puerto Rican, Caribbean, Latin American and Latino entrepreneurs in the diaspora, so that they have these programs on the radar as opportunities to grow globally and reconnect with their cultures.
Finally, Colmena66 will hold on Nov. 20 a meeting for organizations that provide business support with the theme: From Data to Action: Results of GEM 2019, where, in a fun and collaborative environment, they will share collective challenges, celebrate achievements and identify opportunities to strengthen the business ecosystem and better serve entrepreneurs in 2021, in addition to presenting and discussing the results of the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor 2019 study.
The efforts of the co-hosts Grupo Guayacán, Colmena66, YEES! and its steering committee have paid off. There are dozens of organizations that have agreed to provide an entrepreneurial learning experience in line with the particular needs of the country's entrepreneurs. Some of the participating organizations with one or more events are Fomento Empresarial Municipal de Mayagüez, Causa Local, El Nodo, Emprendedoras con Propósito, Resiliency and Business Innovation - PRSTRT, Consumer Credit Counseling Services of Puerto Rico, Lendreams, Brands of Fulfillment, INPrende, Department of Economic Development and Commerce, Bluetide Puerto Rico, Combate Beach Resort, PRiMEX, and Centro Criollo de Ciencia y Tecnología del Caribe (C3Tec).
