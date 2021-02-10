The United Group of Automobile Importers (GUIA by its Spanish acronym), an organization that represents the automotive industry in Puerto Rico, presented the new car sales results for January 2021.
The month ended with a total of 10,085 units sold in Puerto Rico, in contrast to the sales for the same month last year of 6,653, which represents an increase of 51.6 percent compared to the previous year.
One of the segments that had a significant impact for the month was the minivan segment with an increase of 99.1 percent, followed by the van segment with an increase of 85 percent, and the sedan segment with an increase of 81.1 percent with the last year
1'January's growth is unusual in a mature market like ours, but the reality is that it responds mainly to the effect of the January 2020 earthquakes, which impacted sales. As part of that January growth, we also saw an increase in the delivery of rental vehicles of over 205 percent given that units that could not be delivered in December due to production capacity in the factories, were delivered in January. We have not had such a January in more than 15 years," said GUIA President Ricardo M. García.
As he explained, there is a rising demand driven by federal funds and the sale of 104,000 units is forecast this year, up from 95,000 in 2020.
"It is expected that with the new government of the United States, the additional funds that had been assigned to the Island, will begin to arrive during this year and help to energize the economy. And with a significant increase in vaccination, making the sectors open again in a normal way, we must begin to meet the expectations of everyone, both in the public and private sectors," García added.
