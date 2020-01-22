The onerous restrictions that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) attached to Puerto Rico’s long-delayed disaster recovery funds could be constituted as “discriminatory treatment” against the island and further delay disbursement, stated former local Housing Secretary Fernando Gil.

He’s not alone. The U.S. House Appropriations Committee, led by Rep. Nita M. Lowey (D-NY), shared his worries.

In a written statement to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the House Appropriations Committee spokesperson said that “given the politically-sensitive nature of the new restrictions on the aid, it seems clear that the conditions were designed by the Trump administration to further delay resources needed for a swift and successful recovery.”

Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-NY), the first Puerto Rican woman elected to the House, also called the move to impose severe restrictions on the aid disdainful and contemptuous, according to The New York Times. “Why is Puerto Rico always subjected to different standards when it comes to this administration?”

Despite the fact that Congress allocated the $8.2 billion in disaster relief through the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program four months after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, HUD has deferred the disbursement of the much-needed help, citing concerns over corruption and financial mismanagement.

Gil lost his position as local Housing Secretary after Gov. Wanda Vázquez indicated in a press conference on Sunday that she asked for his resignation after losing trust in him, but didn’t offer further details.

Yesterday, in a written statement, Gov. Vázquez said that Gil was dismissed after he made statements at HUD challenging the grant agreement issued by the agency, putting in jeopardy the access to the delayed disaster aid.

The Federal Monitor

Amid calls from House Democrats to release the funds, HUD Secretary Ben Carson revealed on Aug. 2019 a plan to appoint a financial monitor to oversee the administration of the disaster recovery relief and kept a tight lid on the selection process.

While the agency was crafting special guidelines for the government of Puerto Rico to access the mitigation relief and the island waited for the appointment of a monitor, on Oct. 2019, the agency quietly reached an agreement with the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys to appoint Olga Castellón, former general prosecutor and right hand of Gov. Vázquez—when she headed the Justice Department— as the acting federal financial monitor on “all matters related to overseeing the CDBG-DR funds.” Castellón’s appointment was not publicized.

The former local housing secretary told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that he learned about Castellón’s appointment when he ran into her at a meeting.

“I don’t know the way and matter in which she was appointed. I can’t answer your questions because I don’t know,” he said.

As of press time, the governor’s office had not responded to questions about the appointment and its decision to withhold the information from the public.

THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico about Castellón’s appointment and her responsibilities as an acting federal monitor, to which the agency’s spokesperson replied, in a written statement, that “her role was to assist with oversight, logistics and organization of the Federal Financial Monitor’s office pending the appointment of the monitor.”

Last week, Carson designated Robert Couch as the new federal financial monitor. A lawyer and a certified public accountant, Couch previously served as HUD’s General Counsel, as president of the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), as commissioner on the Bipartisan Policy Center’s Housing Commission, and as a member of President George W. Bush’s Task Force on the Status of Puerto Rico.

He was president and CEO of New South Federal Savings Bank in Birmingham, Alabama, and acted as general counsel and CFO of First Commercial Bancshares.

Castellón, through a spokesperson, also confirmed to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that she met with Couch and other HUD officials when the monitor visited the island last week.

“While her detail assignment continues, AUSA (Assistant United States Attorney) Castellón will work closely with Mr. Couch,” added the written statement.

Gov. Vázquez indicated last Friday that Couch had not met with her, or any government officials, during his short stay on the island. The spokesperson for the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) also confirmed that the monitor didn’t meet with members of the board. “We are in the process of setting a meeting,” the spokesman said.

For its part, the U.S. House Appropriations Committee said to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that “any federal financial monitor must ensure a fair, transparent and speedy process that delivers to Puerto Rico the congressionally-appropriated aid that was illegally withheld by the Trump administration for nearly two years. Any attempts by a financial monitor to delay or impede this aid would be unacceptable.

“We will continue to scrutinize the conditions placed on the aid and to provide robust oversight to ensure that the administration works collaboratively with Puerto Rico on the island’s recovery,” the committee spokesperson added.

2019: Transition in Federal Recovery Funds Did Not Materialize Puerto Rico in waiting mode for the bulk of funds for permanent works

The New Rules

Aside from the monitor’s supervision, the new rules require that the local government seek a certification from the FOMB validating that the Action Plan for Disaster Recovery aligns with the board’s budgets and fiscal plans.

The FOMB spokesperson said the oversight board didn’t seek this new authority.

“The board didn’t ask for additional responsibilities or powers other than those already conferred by the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act (Promesa). The board will continue to comply with the mandate of law and will accept any responsibility assigned,” he stated.

In the past, Natalie Jaresko, the board’s executive director, has acknowledged in public hearings for the need to clarify the entity’s jurisdiction over the administration of disaster relief, while insisting that the FOMB is not asking for additional powers.

HUD Fails To Allocate Disaster Aid for the Island Since the agency didn't comply with the Sept. 4 deadline, the Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Appropriations Subcommittee announced it would hold hearings on the matter

The grant agreement also requires that the local government pay contractors working on disaster relief projects less than $15 an hour, in spite of former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló’s executive order mandating the rate and implementing a reform of the properties. It also orders updates of the deed registry, among other requirements to ensure the appropriate use of the funds.

“The grantee is prohibited from using CDBG-DR funds for activities to enhance or improve electric power systems until after HUD properly consults and coordinates with its federal partners on other federally-funded investments for this purpose. This limitation includes a prohibition on the use of CDBG–DR funds carried out to meet the matching requirement, share or contribution for any federally-funded project that is providing funds for electrical power systems until HUD completes its consultations,” stated the agreement on page 19.

“The Appropriations Act requires HUD to allocate $2 billion of CDBG disaster recovery funds to provide enhanced or improved electrical power systems in response to Hurricane Maria. HUD announced the allocation of these funds to the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and provided that the electrical power system allocation will be governed by a subsequent notice... Successful efforts to restore, enhance and improve electrical power systems, and guard this infrastructure against future disasters, will require coordination across multiple sources of federal financial assistance provided for this purpose,” added the 106-page document.

The length and long list of restrictions differ from other grant agreements examined by this newspaper, like the one for Louisiana that was nine pages long and another for the U.S. Virgin Islands that was 13 pages long.

Recovery Aid Still On Hold Federal authorities are working on the requirements for disbursement of disaster mitigation funds for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Island

“Not all grant agreements are the same. The difference here is that we have the involvement of the Oversight Board. I also think that there may be some kind of asperity lingering from the past administration that could have given way to certain restrictions that might not be necessary. It is their time to pay back and let everybody know who is the chief,” Gil told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL a day before his dismissal.

Gov. Vázquez rejected the notion that Gil’s removal would affect the process of disbursement of the CDBG funds.

“In no way... We have the right people, who have in-depth knowledge of everything that has to do with CDBG funds. On the contrary, we will give continuity to the process and... will comply with the guidelines issued by the federal government and so that we can, once and for all, begin to receive this money that the Puerto Rican people have been waiting for,” she said last Sunday.

Gil’s and Family Secretary Glorimar Andújar’s abrupt exit came a day after a video showed donations made after Hurricane Maria sitting in a government-owned warehouse in Ponce, one of the towns affected by the recent quakes, sparking outrage among residents of the island.

Both dismissals rocked the government and sent aftershocks north across the Atlantic.

“The news out of Puerto Rico is disturbing, to say the least. In order for healing to begin, corruption must end. This further underscores the importance of the reforms and financial controls we put in place to ensure these resources reach those who need them most,” Carson posted on his Twitter account late Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Donald Trump Jr. had tweeted: “So Trump was right after all. As usual. Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez fires emergency director after aid is found sitting in a warehouse.”

The Grant Agreement

At the time of the interview last Friday, Gil had not completed the evaluation of the grant agreement and wasn’t sure whether he was going to recommend Vázquez accept the conditions, reject them or seek amendments, since the conditions imposed would significantly delay the disbursement of the aid. “I have not made a recommendation yet,” he said then.

However, in multiple press briefings, the governor reiterated her intention to comply with the agreement. “We will make sure the Housing Department has a team dedicated to the fulfillment of the action plan... We will work to meet all those requirements,” she said.

Gil had doubts about the legality of some aspects of the restrictions included in the grant agreement, especially the new role given to the FOMB created under Promesa.

“Promesa’s section 204 establishes that the board may not impede territorial action taken to implement certain federal programs,” highlighted the former Housing secretary.

However, under the new parameters, the local government has to submit its action plan and the board has up to 90 days to issue a certification. Another pending issue was the prescriptive period. The agreement states that the funds can be used during a period of six years, from Sept. 20, 2018, to Sept. 20, 2024, but the funds were released just last week.

“I think this treatment is discriminatory. I think it is based on our colonial situation, like it or not. They don’t do this to New York, Florida or North Carolina,” Gil indicated.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer also called on the Trump administration to do more to help the island. “There is no excuse for not doing all we can to help our fellow Americans confront and recover from disasters,” he said.

To date, HUD has only disbursed $ 1.5 billion million out of a total of about $ 20.5 billion in CDBG-DR funds allocated to the island after Maria.