U.S. President Joe Biden recently extended the ban on home evictions until June 30 and opened the possibility of requesting a period of forbearance, pause or reduction of mortgage payments to help homeowners affected by the coronavirus pandemic, a determination that banks in Puerto Rico are concerned because they understand that aid should only be requested by those who truly need it.
Pedro “Peter” Torres, president of the Puerto Rico Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), indicated that when “people do not pay, the bank is affected because it is responsible for paying interest to the investor of the loans. loans, such as FHAs, Veterans (VI), and Rural. The investor always expects the return on the mortgage. Although then the bank recovers the money at the end of the moratorium and reach an agreement with the client. It is necessary to clarify that the moratorium does not mean that those months are condoned."
The banker understands that the help is requested by people who cannot pay the mortgage due to economic factors, but there are also others who request it although they can assume the monthly payments.
“If the person generates money and produces, he must pay his mortgage. Of course, there are people who cannot pay for COVID-19 - such as employees of cruise ships, hotels, cinemas and entertainment -, employees of industries that are not generating money. Although there are also some of these people who are working in another position and continue to pay their mortgage," he said.
He added that once the moratorium expires, the client must catch up with the mortgage and, in the event that the loan is part of the bank's portfolio -which belongs to the financial institution-, the debt is paid at the end of the loan.
“There are clients who take the moratorium, it expires and they start paying, but another moratorium comes and they stop paying again. This does not benefit the client because they are behind in paying their mortgage and cannot deduct that interest on his tax return. It is important to emphasize that the non-eviction order is only for the main residence," Torres stated.
He explained that once the moratorium period ends, the banks will analyze the payment capacity of the clients to offer the available alternatives, which depend on each particular case.
Puerto Rico Statistics
The most recent information from the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions reveals that from January to September 2020, 104,128 mortgage defaults were granted, amounting to $11.4 billion. They are distributed as follows:
- FHA: 32,952
- Veteran: 2,039
- Conventional: 60,885
- Others: 8,252.
The measures announced by the U.S. government do not include a moratorium on the eviction of tenants who have fallen behind in paying their rent and whose validity expires on March 31.
