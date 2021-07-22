Moody's Investors Service has withdrawn the general obligation (GOs) and related ratings of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, including all ratings on the Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority and the University of Puerto Rico.
At the time of the withdrawal, Puerto Rico's general obligation rating was Ca and the outlook was negative.
In a statement, Moody's said: "Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons... [The] withdrawal actions are not related to the current ongoing restructuring processes under the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA)."
Below is a list of all affected issuers:
Puerto Rico (Commonwealth of)
Puerto Rico Public Buildings Authority
Puerto Rico Public Finance Corporation
Puerto Rico Employees Retirement System
Puerto Rico Municipal Finance Agency
Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority
Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority
University of Puerto Rico, PR
Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority
Puerto Rico Highway & Transportation Authority
Puerto Rico Infrastructure Financing Authority
Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company
AFICA (only debt issued on behalf of the University of Puerto Rico included in this action)
