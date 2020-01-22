A report by Moody’s Investors Services has concluded that the earthquakes that shook the island on Jan. 6 and 7, primarily affecting the southern coast of Puerto Rico, will “exacerbate” the island’s continuing challenges, as it is still rebuilding after the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria on Sept. 2017.
The recent events “highlight the significant environmental risks faced by Puerto Rico and businesses considering investment on the island. Damage from the quakes is likely to blunt a recent trend of positive economic activity and increase the risk of more residents and corporations looking to relocate,” Moody’s said in its report published on Jan. 15.
“Emergency funds released by the federally appointed oversight board will help to repair the earthquake damage, but the destruction will increase infrastructure improvement needs as the commonwealth continues efforts to recover from the 2017 hurricanes.
“The earthquakes come as Puerto Rico’s economic indicators are improving, with population up slightly in 2019 and real economic output growing for the second straight year. Total non-farm employment also grew in 2019, along with manufacturing employment,” Moody’s indicated.
As previously reported in THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, for the first time in almost 15 years, Puerto Rico experienced a slight increase in population, according to federal statistics released in late Dec. 2019. The island of 3.2 million people welcomed 340 new inhabitants this past year, an increase of 0.01 percent, said the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics. Officials said that while total net migration was 7,733 people, the island’s population is still smaller than what it was a decade ago.
Meanwhile, after six consecutive years of slips, the economic activity index (EAI) maintained a slight growth pattern during the 2019 fiscal and calendar year, according to the island’s Economic Development Bank. According to a Dec. 2019 report, the island’s EAI reached 121.6 points in October, about 0.4 percent higher when compared to Oct. 2018, the first positive growth after four year-over-year consecutive declines, and a 0.3 percent rise when compared to Sept. 2019.
The EAI measures non-farm payroll employment, electric power generation, gasoline consumption and cement sales.
However, these positive economic developments were reported just before the earthquakes struck.
Moody’s said that “prospects for a stronger recovery are hurt by an increase in the types and frequency of natural disasters. Disasters contributing to population erosion will likely remain on the minds of corporations looking to locate or expand in Puerto Rico.”
Adding to the island’s challenges is the U.S. Treasury Department’s intention to phase out Act 154 tax incentives on multinational corporations doing business in Puerto Rico, which represents 15 percent of tax revenues collected on the island. While negotiations are still underway and a final decision remains up in the air, “if the uncertainty results in corporations leaving, the likely result is fewer jobs for remaining residents and a decline in a key revenue source for the commonwealth [of Puerto Rico],” Moody’s noted.
Still, the island will continue to receive federal disaster funds and on Jan. 8, the federal government issued a declaration of emergency for Puerto Rico, meaning that “75 percent of equipment and resources necessary for emergency recovery costs” will be paid for by Washington, D.C. At the same time, the Financial Oversight and Management Board has also released $260 million in “contingency funds” to help with the earthquake recovery.
The federal government has also paved the way for Puerto Rico to access $8.2 billion in Community Development Block Grant funds, which were stuck in D.C.
Prepa’s Challenges
Moody’s reported that a key challenge remains the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa), as “key utility infrastructure assets — especially the electrical grid —remaining unreliable and earthquake damage posing further risks.”
One day after the power outages caused by the Jan. 7 quake, Prepa said power had been restored to about a third of its customers. “However, one of its largest power plants, Costa Sur, which is nearly 50 years old and located in the Southwest corner of the island, suffered material damage and it will take time to bring it back online. Power on the island has already been fully restored.
“Prepa currently has adequate liquidity to meet its needs. The damage to the Costa Sur plant adds to the challenges facing Prepa related to the age and condition of its infrastructure. The commonwealth is in the final stage of evaluating the proposals from the private entities interested in taking over the transmission and distribution operations. A final decision will be announced in the coming weeks,” Moody’s said.
