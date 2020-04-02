The prolonged crisis generated by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is depleting the solvency levels of employees of businesses that remain closed, as well as those who continue to operate.
According to the COVID-19 survey, carried out by “Inteligencia Económica” consulting firm, over 60 percent of these employees estimate that they will run out of the money they have available in 15 days or less.
The impact is being felt at all levels. Between 40 percent and 65 percent of employees in foreign commercial chains and businesses, respectively, estimate that they will run out of savings in days. In the case of local chains and businesses, between 28 percent and 57 percent, respectively, is in the same situation.
For economist Gustavo Vélez, the risk is great if aid from the local and federal government does not come soon.
“The solvency level is ending, which aggravates the crisis of not being able to cover even basic needs such as food. This creates more social tensions, which can trigger criminal activity and family violence," he warned.
The flexibility of the executive order towards some sectors does not seem to change the panorama, according to Vélez. He emphasized that there are segments such as retail trade, services, hotels, cars and tourism that remain restricted and they generate very high number of jobs.
The economist estimates that, as of today, the number of unemployed people exceeds 350,000, of which 120,300 correspond to the commercial sector.
COVID-19 Compounded the Negative Effect
According to the updated results of the survey –before the executive order came into effect – 54.21 percent of the businesses that remained closed to the date, and with fewer than 10 employees, were already experiencing a reduction of $13,600 in sales. Of those, 22.77 percent did not rules out bankruptcy.
Among businesses with 10 to 50 employees, 41.67 percent were already experiencing declines in sales of $691,670, and 61.39 percent did not rule out the possibility of bankruptcy.
For businesses with 50 to 250 employees, 76.19 percent reported a reduction in sales, and 42.86 percent did not rule out the possibility of bankruptcy. The causes for this economic panorama respond to the threat of the coronavirus and the general economic crisis.
However, the trend in sales before the executive order took effect, in businesses that remain open today has been no different.
The survey reflects that in 69.09 percent of businesses with less than 10 employees, sales have decreased by $40,180 and 32% do not rule out bankruptcy. For businesses with 10 to 50 employees, 53.13 percent have experienced sales drops of $50,200, and 16.67 percent do not rule out bankruptcy.
In the case of businesses with 50 to 250 employees, 70.59 percent have seen their sales decrease by $1.25 million, and 20% still do not know if such losses could lead to bankruptcy.
For merchants, the main concern is not being able to continue covering the payroll, among other responsibilities.
Analysis by Industry
According to Vélez, the greatest impact is on industries that are not essential during the current crisis. In retail trade, the impact on production during the closing month associated with the curfew is estimated at $323 million. In wholesale, the estimate is $170 million.
In the construction industry, an impact of $66 million is estimated. "It may sound low, but construction on the island has not entered a full phase of operation because federal funds have not yet arrived," Vélez said
In real estate the impact was estimated at $1.2 billion. This sector exhibited a lot of activity driven by private investment from various sectors, including groups associated with Laws 20 and 22.
In the professional services segment, the estimate reaches $172 million, and in tourism –where almost all the hotels have closed just at the end of the high season, and air traffic has been significantly reduced – the impact reaches $692 million.
