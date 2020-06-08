As commercial paralysis spreads in some economic sectors, more people in Puerto Rico are unable to meet their monthly financial obligations, which led several clients seek bank moratoriums, but at a lower rate of 64 percent, compared to the demand aroused when Hurricane Maria passed through the island.
By late May, 349,857 moratoriums were approved, representing $15.9 billion in consumers' hands. In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, a total 980,092 moratoriums were approved, which represented $22.6 billion.
Categorized, the majority of the moratoriums for COVID-19 were approved in mortgages for a total of 73,929, versus 128,198 in María. A total 55,379 have been approved for credit cards, versus 141,428 in Maria. In auto loans, 412,649 were approved after Maria, but under the commercial closure due to the pandemic, that amount was reduced to 97,608. Personal loans has been another of the moratoriums claimed by consumers with 103,883, versus 225,467 after the hurricane.
In the leasing segment, 12,680 have been approved under quarantine and in Maria that number only reached 279 moratoriums. Another segment that experienced an upward trend were commercial loans with 6,315 approvals, versus only 53 because of Maria.
Zoimé Álvarez Rubio, executive vice president of the Puerto Rico Banks Association (ABPR by its Spanish acronym), attributed this trend to the fact that on this occasion there was no infrastructure destruction, so the aid received, the money saved or the money from the mortgage or other liabilities did not have to be used to fix the properties.
She added that public employees have kept collecting their payroll. Moreover, she argued that because it was a worldwide situation, aid was greater and arrived more quickly.
Álvarez recognized that the effect on the commercial aspect increased because it is the segment that has been closed the longest and without generating revenue.
"Banks have continued giving moratoriums since March, although the law was approved in April. We have been very responsible with the whole process, with a view to contributing to the revival of the economy," she said.
Although many consumers claim that they have not achieved the approval of moratoriums, Álvarez was emphatic that all those mortgages tied to the Government-Sponsored Enterprise (GSE)—such as FHA, Veterans, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, among others—that represent 70 percent of Puerto Rico's financing had their respective guidelines and were governed by the regulations of the federal Cares Act, which offered immediate moratoriums.
She also clarified that all agreements with consumers were discussed.
"Moratoriums were not granted automatically, but consumers had to request them. Most were approved for three months and are now in the process of talking with clients to see if they need an extension for the additional three months that the Cares Act allows or start with their normal payments," Álvarez explained, adding that most of the payments are moving towards the end of the mortgage, some under a single payment and others under the extension in additional months.
FirstBank
Juan Carlos Pavía, first vice president and chief credit risk officer at FirstBank, said that 622 moratoriums have been granted in the commercial area. He clarified that after the moratorium period ends, the client continues to make the same payment as they did before the pandemic because the payment does not change or increase due to the moratorium.
The client does not have to make all deferred payments at once at the end of the moratorium. Deferred payments are repaid at the maturity of the loan. In this way, the client has the option to pay these amounts in the way that is most convenient for them.
"The moratorium programs were designed to ease clients' cash flow while they were going through the pandemic situation. Leaving the moratorium payments on the maturity of the loan allows businesses to recover and plan their cash flow, and thus prepare to be able to make deferred payments later in the life of the loan," he said.
Regarding the increase in this sector, Pavía explained that, because the closure of many businesses has been extended and the "stress" period has extended beyond a single event—such as Hurricane María—they have seen an increase in 48 percent in the volume of moratoriums that have been granted during the pandemic.
"During this situation, clients have also had more aid options than there were after Hurricane Maria—such as the SBA Paycheck Protection Program—as well as other alternatives that have been available," he said.
His statements were echoed by Javier Hernández, first vice president and Mortgage Administration manager at FirstBank, and Santitos Rivas, first vice president and Consumer Credit director at FirstBank. They said that after three months, they have begun to experience a rise in clients requesting to exit the process, after restarting operations.
They assured that there is no particular profile of the applicant, but that the requests were mixed—impacting all social levels—because there were many professionals who were self-employed who have not yet been able to reactivate operations.
Oriental Bank
Meanwhile, Idalis Montalvo, vice president of Marketing and Public Relations at Oriental Bank, explained, “our commitment has been to assist our clients individually, offering the alternative that best suits their needs in a convenient way. First, the client made the request through one of our service channels —among these a digital portal that was made available 24 hours a day. Through these, the client could know the available options that best suit their case and make the appropriate request."
"Roughly 40 percent of our clients base requested the moratorium. As of late May, 86 percent of the applications received have been approved, and 14 percent are in the evaluation process. 50 percent of applications have been for moratoriums on Auto loans," she added.
Regarding clients' concerns about the information and guidance they should receive from banks—about whether they have to start paying or can extend the moratorium— the interviewees urged them to contact their respective banks, so that may be clear on the next step to follow.
