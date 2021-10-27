Although several sectors – tourism, hospitality and retail – are expecting a booming Christmas holiday season for 2021, the outlook for the coming year remains mixed, as continuing challenges continue to be a drag on the Puerto Rico economy. These include the continuing uncertainty on the island’s electrical service and the supply chain problems that is affecting industries worldwide.
Foremost among many local businesses is the reliability of the electrical system, as the rolling, selective blackouts of recent weeks has continued and affected thousands of companies islandwide. As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the problems stem primarily from a lack of generation capability, as several powerplants under the purview of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) have not been fully operational.
The president of the United Retailers Association (CUD), Jesús E. Vázquez Rivera, has called on the government of Puerto Rico to address “once and for all” the crisis of the electricity system, which has affected so many small and midsize businesses.
“Retailers can no longer endure the energy insecurity that exists. Retailers already live under stress, with the uncertainty of whether they will be able to work or if some equipment will be damaged by the constant power dips. We see an indifference on the part of LUMA and the government that this is resolved. We see that nobody is really seeing the seriousness of the matter, the cost that this represents to the economy and to that is added the high cost of energy in the country,” denounced Vázquez. He was referring to LUMA Energy, the private company that is in charge of the electricity transmission and distribution system.
The president of CUD stressed that they are joining the call of the average citizen and demanding to have a first-class electricity service, for which residents and businesses alike pay a lot, but the quality of the service has been lacking – for years. In that sense, Vázquez said he is demanding “justice” for the more than 5,000 members CUD members islandwide, which in turn represent 15,000 businesses in Puerto Rico.
The issue is of primary importance during the holiday shopping season, as so many brick-and-mortar stores in Puerto Rico require a reliable energy system to operate, he indicated.
Over the weekend, meanwhile, Ponce Mayor Luis M. Irizarry Pabón denounced that the Mercedita airport in the southern city, as well as various nearby communities, were without electricity for nearly 30 hours.
“There are communities that have been without service for more than 27 hours, like the [Mercedita] international airport, which directly affects the population both in their quality of life and the economy,” he said, adding that about 2,000 clients had been affected.
Due to the lack of electricity at Mercedita, a plane had to be diverted to the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport that serves the San Juan metro area, while one morning flight was unable to take off, which entailed additional expenses and arrangements for people.
Weaker retail sales projected in 2022
Several analysts agreed that the increase in retail sales in Puerto Rico will likely began to deflate in early 2022. The main reason for the expected drop is that the federal pandemic aid to residents have already ended. Besides the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is also the issue of inflation, which has led to price increases on many items, from basic groceries, gasoline, to apparel and shoes.
For economist Chantal Benet, this window of great retail sales could close before the start of 2022, in line with consumer behavior. “If people used this aid to save and pay debts, there will probably be an expansion until November and December because there is discretionary money left. But if not, the money will soon run out and what they have will be used for essential things,” she said.
She did not rule out that by the beginning of next year retail sales will begin to experience contraction in all areas. “Retailers have to prepare because it is a global bubble, since the increases in sales recorded are not sustainable for much longer,” she added.
Although she admitted that there is still a lot of federal money to be disbursed, she understands that it will not have the same impact as the pandemic aid because these funds do not go directly to people, but to reconstruction works on the island.
Fellow economist José J. Villamil believes that the effect of the federal aid, such as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, could continue to drive retail sales until the end of the year, but projects a collapse for the year that comes.
CUD’s Vázquez agreed with these assessments. “The bubble is going to burst very soon. The money saved [by people] is already diminishing and soon they will buy only essential things,” he said.
He understands that the situation will become more difficult due to the global problem in the supply chain - a consequence of the lack of personnel and raw materials - and the problems of maritime transportation, two global issues that have an impact on Puerto Rico. Vázquez said the situation is exacerbated by the labor conflicts at the docks and the truckers’ rate controversy on land transportation.
Supply chain slowdown
Clarivette Díaz, president of the Shipowners Association, as well as Hernán Ayala, vice president of the Luis Ayala Colón company, in charge of the operation of the San Juan Pier, reaffirmed that international and domestic cargo ships continue to arrive in Puerto Rico on a daily basis. In total, between 8,000 and 10,000 containers are being received weekly on the island.
However, Ayala acknowledged that due to the worldwide supply-chain problem, a shortage could be experienced in certain products, with household appliances and electronic items topping the list.
Given the situation, Manuel Reyes, executive director of the Food Marketing, Industry and Distribution Chamber (MIDA), explained that he was aware that it is not necessarily a matter of transportation at the local level, but rather a shortage of raw materials, which makes a lot of production impossible.
He pointed out that there is a shortage of aluminum, boxes, food, household appliances and electronics, among others, so retailers have chosen, in order to meet demand, to purchase what is available and do so with the greatest lead time available.
Báez also affirmed that merchandise is arriving, but at a slower speed. “Manufacturing and production capacity is not keeping up with demand, which has created a shortage of products in shelves that limits the entry of an additional $600 million that could be sold. The problem is not Puerto Rico’s, it is global,” he said.
Macroeconomic outlook
U.S. consumer confidence rose in October after three straight declines as the public’s anxiety about the Delta variant of the coronavirus appear to have abated. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to a reading of 113.8 in October, up from 109.8 in September.
Consumer spending makes up about 70 percent of all economic activity in the U.S., so economists pay close attention to the numbers for a better idea of what’s to come for the national economy, reported the Associated Press (AP).
Consumers’ views about both the present situation and future expectations both rebounded in October. “Consumer confidence improved in October, reversing a three-month downward trend as concerns about the spread of the Delta variant eased,” said Lynn Franco, senior director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. “While short-term inflation concerns rose to a 13-year high, the impact on confidence was muted. The proportion of consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles and major appliances all increased in October—a sign that consumer spending will continue to support economic growth through the final months of 2021.
“Likewise, nearly half of respondents (47.6 percent) said they intend to take a vacation within the next six months—the highest level since February 2020, a reflection of the ongoing resurgence in consumers’ willingness to travel and spend on in-person services,” Franco added.
In addition to the Delta variant, consumer concerns about inflation had dragged confidence lower. Earlier this month, the Labor Department reported another jump in consumer prices in September that sent inflation up 5.4 percent from where it was a year ago. That matched the largest increase since 2008 as snarled global supply chains continue to create havoc, AP reported.
The Fed’s view
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has also said that tangled supply chains and shortages that have hamstrung the U.S. economy since summer have gotten worse and will likely keep inflation elevated well into 2022.
In its latest survey of business conditions around the nation, the Fed said that a majority of its 12 regions viewed consumer spending, the main driving force for the economy, as remaining positive despite the various speed bumps, according to AP.
The report noted wide differences in performance, however. It noted that auto sales suffered because of constrained inventories due to problems obtaining critical semiconductor components. Manufacturing, meanwhile, was growing either moderately or robustly depending on which Fed district was reporting.
“Outlook for near-term economic activity remained positive, overall, but some districts noted increased uncertainty and more cautious optimism than in previous months,” the Fed said in the report on business conditions nationwide, known as the beige book.
The October increase in consumer confidence surprised analysts, who broadly expected a fourth straight decline.
- Journalist Ileanexis Vera Rosado contributed to this story.
