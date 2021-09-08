For the first time in its 70-year run, the Miss World international pageant will be held in a Spanish-speaking country, and Puerto Rico was selected to host this event.
According to the event’s promoters, Miss World 2021 is projected to have global coverage with roughly two billion viewers through television channels and social networks. The competition will then promote the island’s assets before this ample audience, thus generating ample opportunities for the local tourism industry.
“We are ready and eager to begin recording some promotional clips for this great event, which will help further promote Puerto Rico as a first-class tourism destination before the entire world,” said Julia Morley, the CEO of Miss World Ltd. in London during a promotional press wheel at the Atrium of the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum (Choliseo) in Hato Rey, San Juan.
Moreover, the 123 contestants and their respective teams will stay on the island for 28 days at the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico in the northern municipality of Río Grande. During their stay, they will explore the island’s diverse destination offer and experience Puerto Rico’s culture firsthand. In addition to the candidates, thousands of international travelers are expected to visit the island to attend the competition.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked what is the immediate economic impact estimated to be generated by the pageant. As informed, by hosting Miss World 2021, Puerto Rico hotels are expected to book 10,000 rooms, translating into an economic impact of over $100 million when paired with visitor spending, as well as more than $3 million in tax collections for the local treasury.
“ I don’t like to take something unless I can give it back,” Morley said. “Together, we will build tourism for Puerto Rico in the best possible way.”
Likewise, Francisco “Paco” López, the producer of the event, affirmed that “our team is ready for the pageant’s millions of followers worldwide to see the marvels that Puerto Rico has to offer; an island that is rich in culture, gastronomy, beautiful landscapes, beaches, but above all, our human quality as Puerto Ricans. It is time to show the world what we are capable of and we will do it.”
For her part, Stephanie Del Valle - who brought Miss World to the island through her Reignite Puerto Rico foundation - said she is “super happy and proud that so many people want to come to Puerto Rico, to enjoy this unique historical experience, which has never been seen in the organization. I am ready for them to come.” Del Valle won the pageant in 2016, being the second Puerto Rican to win this title, and she assured that her predecessor, Wilnelia Merced (1975), will also participate in the event.
The celebration was initially reported to be held at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in the T-Mobile District in San Juan. However, increased interest from global audiences to get their tickets led the producers to rehome the event at the Choliseo, which will have an approximate capacity of 10,000 people. Tickets will be on sale from Sept. 17, at 10:00 a.m.
Upon their arrival to Puerto Rico, all contestants will self-quarantine and they must take frequent tests to detect COVID-19, plus they must use masks and practice social distancing during their stay on the island. Likewise, attendees must conform to the local government’s health protocols concerning the coronavirus.
Broadcast on Channel 11
During the press wheel, it was revealed that Miss World Ltd. signed an agreement with TeleOnce (Channel 11) for it to be the official channel that will feature the live broadcast on the final night of the international pageant in Puerto Rico. As part of the agreement, TeleOnce will show special programming.
The 70th edition of the pageant will be broadcast on Dec. 16 at 8:00 p.m., with an approximate duration of two and a half hours.
“We are more than happy and proud over this alliance between TeleOnce and Miss World. Being the official channel of this pageant with its history and transcendence is a great honor,” said Lenard Liberman, president of TeleOnce. “For the next months, we have on agenda many plans with this world-class project. We will be bringing new concepts to enjoy every phase of the competition, as well as creating exclusive content, both for television and social media. We want the public to know the candidates of each country and to achieve a successful interaction.”
For more information about the pageant or to become a sponsor, call Evelyn Guadalupe at (787) 379-2493 or send an email to evefajardo@aol.com.
