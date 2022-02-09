The present economic situation in Puerto Rico is, to say the least, strained. A lack, or misdirection, of federal funding, means that essential things like pension obligations and infrastructural improvements become stumbling blocks on the path to a more stable future.
This article continues a discussion of Puerto Rico’s economic recovery as presented by business strategist and CEO David Allio in his essay “Puerto Rico: A Poli-economic Synopsis”.
Benefits Not for Everyone
With Section 936 of the US Internal Revenue Code about to be completely phased out in 2016, Acts 20 and 22 were passed in 2012 as a strategy to capture foreign capital that could generate local economic activity in the individual, commercial, and service sectors. The two acts were combined under Act 60 in 2019.
Act 20’s goal is to create an environment that will attract service providers with international reach to expand to clients located outside of Puerto Rico, and also to persuade foreign services providers to bring their operations to the island.
Activities eligible to this incentive include research and development, advertising and public relations, consulting services, creative industries, call centers, investment banking and other financial services, and the list goes on.
Virtually any business could qualify, and they would be completely exempt from federal taxes on Puerto Rico source income, 60% tax exemption on municipal taxes, and 4% fixed income tax rate on export service activities. These are just a few of the benefits that they enjoy.
Act 22 seeks to draw new residents by “providing a 100% exemption from Puerto Rico income taxes on all passive income realized or accrued after such individuals become bona-fide residents of Puerto Rico,” states the Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, for its Spanish acronym).
As residents, they are required to live on the island for at least 183 days a year. Under Act 22 long-term capital gains are completely exempt from Puerto Rico income tax (in some cases they may be taxed at a reduced rate of 5%) –and no federal taxes on Puerto Rico source income.
The Results of Act 60
So how, exactly, is this supposed to generate much-needed revenue for the island? The return on investment so far has equated to $49 to every $1 invested, as reported earlier this year by the DDEC.
Although outward migration was cited as one justification for trying to attract new residents with lots of capital to invest on the island, it has many Puerto Ricans asking why these incentives aren’t offered to regular residents.
Puerto Rico migration exists in a cyclical fashion –the “la guagua aérea”, as it’s called, is a pattern of leaving and returning to the island that has been occurring for decades. With rising real estate prices and land bought by outside investors, what will happen when Puerto Ricans in the diaspora wish to return home?
PR’s Economic Freedom Score
Currently, Puerto Rico is economically comparable to Mexico, Serbia, France, and the Philippines according to its economic freedom score - a concept conceived by Gustavo Velez, founder of Intelligent Economics. Countries with high levels of economic freedom are able to achieve significant economic development because of fewer restrictions to trade and investing, creating a healthy business climate with possibilities for improvement - in terms of both the economy and quality of life.
In 2019, Puerto Rico scored 64.4 points - an increase of 3.4 points from 2018. In comparison, the United States scored 76.8, Panama had 67.2, and the Dominican Republic scored 61.
Only Act 22 (0% capital gains) cannot be used by Puerto Rican residents (requires not living on the island for 10 years). Act 20 and all of the other parts of Act 60 are available to everyone.
