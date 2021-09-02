miR Scientific, a healthcare company focused on transforming global cancer management, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, and the Health Insurance Administration (ASES by its Spanish acronym) have joined forces to raise awareness on prostrate cancer.
The effort occurs as Puerto Rico has for the past year conducted clinical studies for a prostate cancer liquid biopsy breakthrough test developed by miR Scientific.
Puerto Rico has one of the highest rates of prostate cancer in the world and this is the leading cause of death (17%) related to cancer in men.
"The high incidence of mortality among Puerto Rican men due to prostate cancer on the island is of great concern to all of us. It is time to take concrete action and join forces to educate our men about the importance of screening and early detection for prostate cancer," Pierluisi said.
He highlighted the role that Puerto Rico's urologists have played in developing the studies for this new technology that will contribute to the emergence of the island as a leading center for medical innovation.
"The breakthrough miR Sentinel Prostate Test developed by miR Scientific is non-invasive and can accurately detect prostate cancer as well as classify the risk category of the disease based only on a single urine specimen and without the need for invasive biopsies. This will allow us to manage the disease much better and focus on high-risk patients who are in need of definitive treatment quickly," said Jorge Galva, executive director of ASES.
"The prevalence of prostate cancer in Puerto Rico is a real health emergency and this is an urgent call for men to get tested," said Sam Salman, chairman and CEO of miR Scientific. "We are joining forces to urgently share this message with Puerto Rican men and their loved ones. This is a battle that, until now, we were losing largely because men resist getting tested. It's this widespread resistance, and the fact that many men don't get checked until their sixties, that is causing so many unnecessary deaths due to a totally treatable type of cancer. We are hoping that bringing awareness to this health emergency, and the availability of our liquid biopsy later this year will make a huge difference in Puerto Rico and the world."
miR Scientific's miR Sentinel®Prostate Test is a standalone, non-invasive liquid biopsy urine test that can, from a single urine specimen, accurately detect molecular evidence of prostate cancer and then classify the severity, or the risk grade, of the malignancy. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) awarded the proprietary high-throughput technology Breakthrough Device Designation last year.
"The past two years have involved intense work and the formation of amazing alliances between miR Scientific and local doctors, government and business leaders to bring this breakthrough technology to Puerto Rico. We will be ready to commercialize the miR Sentinel Prostate Test later this year, but we consider it our duty to create awareness immediately of just how bad this problem is on the island," said Mindy Figueroa, miR Scientific country manager for Puerto Rico. "
The miR Sentinel Prostate Test is expected to be commercially available in the United States and Puerto Rico at the end of this year.
