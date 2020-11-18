miR Scientific LLC, a company dedicated to transforming global cancer management, in collaboration with the Puerto Rico Health Insurance Administration (ASES by its Spanish acronym), are currently conducting studies on the clinical and economic utility of the miR Sentinel PCC Assay (miR Sentinel Prostate Test), which could revolutionize molecular testing and position Puerto Rico as a medical research and innovation hub.
Arminda Figueroa, chief of staff - country manager at miR Scientific, affirmed to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that this initiative will offer patients access to an “innovative” molecular test while boosting the overall field of molecular testing directly from Puerto Rico. According to Figueroa, bringing back an ecosystem of research and medical prestige to Puerto Rico “has been our mission since last year.”
Dr. Alvin López, one of the urologists involved in the project, explained that the testing mechanism is a non-invasive process that consists of collecting urine specimens while avoiding invasive biopsies that could represent a risk for patients and also drive healthcare costs.
“With a urine sample it would be less invasive, less complicated and you do not have to give it any type of preparation. Only that biopsy is sent, a result is obtained and you already have the answer. Obviously, it does not mean that this test will answer all the questions and that is why this study is being done; to see the veracity of the information,” López said, adding that the first study showed roughly 90 percent accuracy.
Supported by the San Juan Bautista School of Medicine, which appointed the principal investigator to oversee the utility studies, the team is confident that this new development could potentially place Puerto Rico at the forefront of urology and molecular science.
“What we want is for Puerto Rico to move forward and we have this opportunity of working in alliance with miR Scientific, and we identified some promises that could bring many rewards from Puerto Rico and from a global point of view. For me... this is something that can change the paradigm of how urology is practiced from now on. So, the possibility that this has is gigantic,” López asserted.
Impacting Vulnerable Communities
With a social commitment framing its vision, the studies are targeting patients under the Vital Plan by ASES, the island’s Medicaid healthcare program, given that these individuals do not have the same type of coverage as patients with private health insurance.
“We went to the most vulnerable population through the Vital Plan because miR’s mission is to create social impact, to bring a solution to Puerto Rico... For us, this more than anything else has a social impact, with a commitment,” Figueroa stated.
Likewise, López underscored that miR Scientific is providing free transportation and tests during the investigation phase for volunteering patients.
“It’s hard to calculate the social factor... for these patients to have the opportunity to be part of this study where they will have gains that they potentially would not have been able to have,” he said.
López explained that there are five urologists, including himself, as well as “many other” health professionals. The latter focuses on the technical and scientific aspects of the research, while the urologists identify the patients, explain how they can be candidates for these studies, collect the samples through non-invasive biopsies, and send them to the research team.
Exporting Knowledge Worldwide
After the first phase of clinical studies, miR intends to establish a commercialization process on the island and export them to other jurisdictions and countries. “We are committed here for the long term,” Figueroa said.
The miR Sentinel Prostate Test is expected to be commercially available in the U.S. mainland and Puerto Rico in early 2021 and in select markets in Europe and Asia in late 2021.
“Once this is developed and we can commercialize it, we are thinking that it will be at the beginning of 2021 that we will be able to commercialize the tests. After we have all the certifications from the state of New York, where our headquarter is based, then we think that Puerto Rico... could be a headquarter for molecular laboratories that would then supply this test to other countries and the Caribbean,” Figueroa informed.
Moreover, López expects that this study’s success will prompt other medical researchers from Latin America to come to Puerto Rico and conduct their investigations using fellow Latin American patients with more access to resources, as well as the island’s connection to the United States.
He noted that Puerto Rico has similar rates of prostate cancer prevalence as other U.S. jurisdictions, so the island also offers a marketable asset for U.S.-based researchers as well.
“This puts us in a spot of development of scientific business and intellectual property that I believe cannot be calculated,” the doctor added.
