Health Gorilla, the largest interoperability provider in Puerto Rico, in conjunction with the Puerto Rico Department of Health, announced a milestone achievement following the official launch of the Puerto Rico Health Information Exchange on July 1.
In the one month since go-live, Health Gorilla has successfully connected 25% of Puerto Rico's population to the Health Exchange.
The project enables healthcare providers to access and share patient medical record data securely and electronically across more than 400 care sites, 4,200 providers, and more than 700,000 patients.
Over the next three years, Health Gorilla will continue to expand the landscape of interoperability throughout Puerto Rico by deploying the full scope of the Health Exchange project in stages, incorporating all healthcare stakeholders in Puerto Rico.
The continued development of the project will connect a complex and diverse ecosystem with 70+ hospitals, 9,000+ active providers, 900+ pharmacies, 900+ laboratories, and 22 Federally Qualified Health Centers that will allow health information to flow throughout the island via Health Gorilla - providing residents with a comprehensive aggregation of patient data in Puerto Rico.
"By making patient health information more readily available to medical professionals, we are improving the quality of patient care that our entire community will receive throughout the island," emphasized Puerto Rico HIT Coordinator, Alexander Quevedo.
The team is working with other government agencies, providers, diagnostic laboratories, claims clearinghouses, public registries, and health technology companies to ensure a robust environment for healthcare innovation and patient care in Puerto Rico.
Over the past several years, Health Gorilla has established partnerships in Puerto Rico, including with Sistema De Salud Menonita, Dorado Health System, E-Health Partners Inc, and Triple-S Salud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.