Microsoft published the first report of its new Work Trend Index, which uses Microsoft Graph to analyze productivity trends and observe how work-from-home scenarios are changing the way people connect.
Among the main results, it can be identified that new ways of connecting and being productive are registered when people have to work and learn remotely. In this regard, Microsoft had a new record of 2.7 billion minutes of meetings in one day.
The figure represents a 200-percent increase of 900 million in mid-March, "demonstrating the increase in demand for technology that connects and promotes safe productivity," the company said.
Microsoft added that Teams users are activating the video option “twice more often than before many of us start working from home full time, which shows the importance of eye contact and physical connection for people who work and learn from distance".
Moreover, video calls grew 1,000 percent in March, the company informed.
There is also a geographical breakdown of the regions where video is used most frequently. For example, Norway and the Netherlands use video the most; roughly 60 percent of meetings include video.
The worst affected countries and industries are turning to mobile devices to connect, and people are now working more flexible hours: the number of weekly mobile users in Teams grew more than 300 percent from the beginning of February to March 31.
Likewise, the most notable increases in mobile participation in Teams have been registered in the most affected countries—such as Italy and Spain,—and in the most affected industries, such as education and government.
Meanwhile, the average time between the first use of Teams and the last use of Teams by one person per day increased by more than an hour during March.
"This doesn't mean that people work more hours per day. Rather, it means that they segment the day in a way that works for their personal productivity or that makes room for their obligations outside of work," Microsoft said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.