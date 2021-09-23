Manuel Cidre, the secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC), confirmed that Microsoft will reorganize its operations in Humacao, Puerto Rico.
Microsoft Operations Puerto Rico, LLC announced that it will maintain a remote workforce in Puerto Rico and the other employees will be relocated in the different offices they have globally. This reorganization will be done gradually and will culminate in 2024.
“Microsoft plans to reduce its activities and decommission its facility in Humacao, Puerto Rico. This process will take place over a period of several years and even after its completion, Microsoft will maintain sales and support personnel in Puerto Rico to support its customers. There is no immediate change in the roles of the employees at the Humacao facilities," the company informed, adding that its offices in Guaynabo will remain unchanged.
Humacao Mayor Reinaldo Vargas lamented that the company's decision will result in $10 million fewer collections in municipal patents, so he warned that the municipal government may need to downsize its workforce.
"Everything is under evaluation, Humacao has a staff of 1,200 employees, certainly we may be migrating employees to the private area since there are some industries that are being established in our city and, obviously, it is part of what we are verifying, of the plan that we are running to see how we are going to be for next year and work with this situation," he told members of the press.
According to the mayor, the company will redistribute its staff of 78 employees, although the building of its operations will remain vacant. While the move will represent a blunder, businesses from a variety of industries have shown interest, Vargas said.
"Despite the different efforts that were carried out in the DDEC to keep the company on the island, the reorganization responds to a change in its global business model in which digital and database services cannot be located in a single geographic physical location. In addition, this decision responds to financial aspects and risks to climatic elements, among others. Microsoft Operations Puerto Rico, LLC validated its commitment to its Puerto Rican employees and the efforts that will be carried out in the Humacao operations," Cidre said in a missive.
The DDEC has reportedly been in communication with the mayor of the Municipality of Humacao, Reinaldo Vargas for several months to work joint efforts.
In an official statement, the agency asserted that its commitment is to spare no short-term efforts, mitigate any impact; in the medium term, identify possible tenants in the facilities that Microsoft Operations Puerto Rico, LLC currently occupies; and in the long term, strengthen the business environment in Puerto Rico. "We will do everything in our power in conjunction with Invest Puerto Rico to attract global companies to the Island and to continue developing local companies," the entity affirmed.
"We thank Microsoft Operations Puerto Rico, LLC for all the years established on the island and its contribution to the economic development of the Municipality of Humacao. We validate our commitment to spare no effort until the last day, always with the hope of continuing our business relationship with this important company on a global level," Cidre added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.