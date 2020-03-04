Microsoft Puerto Rico has completed the first round of its introductory computer literacy program.

Eleven residents of Residencial Nemesio R. Canales in Hato Rey received a four-session weekly course at the Microsoft Store in San Juan’s Plaza Las Américas, the largest shopping center in the Caribbean. At the workshops, participants used Microsoft’s Surface tablets to learn basic computer concepts like internet browsing, email management and résumé building, as well as how to use Outlook, PowerPoint and other Microsoft Office programs.

Carla López Narváez, director of education at Microsoft, explained that the goal of this project was to enhance participants’ competency by introducing them to essential tools that are often used in professional settings. The initiative was developed in partnership with Mutual Development Service Corp., a local company dedicated to creating affordable housing for families and the elderly, and the P.R. Department of Education.

“Technology is ever more present in our daily routine and in the workplace, as well. What we want is to be able to train all these people so they can up-to-date on the digital transformation that we are seeing, both personally and professionally, so that they can find jobs. A lot of the opportunities available involve technology,” López Narváez told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

During these courses, offered by Microsoft store employee Kenneth Laureano, participants created an Outlook account and learned how to use OneDrive, Microsoft’s personal cloud storage. Afterward, they created their own résumés and learned how to use LinkedIn, a digital platform that connects workers worldwide and introduces users to job offers based on their skills and experience. Employees at the store also provided participants with the opportunity to have professional photos for their LinkedIn accounts taken.

The group of participants included both men and women of different ages, from Gen Zers to baby boomers. López Narváez noted that the group reflected Microsoft’s vision of fostering diversity and inclusion.

“The idea is that, because the topics that were going to cover could be used at any age, we were not looking for a specific segment. Rather, these are tools or training that could help any of them… That is why we decided to not to use age parameters, because we understood that anyone, of any age, could benefit from these pieces of training,” she said.

She added, "these are concepts that everyone should be able to handle and understand for their own benefit.”

Artificial Intelligence Could be Key to Puerto Rico’s Economic Growth Study aims to demystify misconceptions about AI to boost productivity earnings and create new jobs

Moreover, Microsoft selected residents from a public housing complex because they wanted to target individuals from low-income backgrounds that may not have access to resources and knowledge that could open the door to career opportunities.

Carlos Alicea Bruno, 54, confided to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that, as a resident of the Nemesio Canales community, he was asked to consider participating in this project so he could enhance his education. Alicea, who is currently studying at the Ana G. Méndez University, hopes to become a schoolteacher and wanted to learn about different technology tools that could boost his education.

“[PowerPoint] is a resource that I believe I will be constantly studying. I want to be a tech-savvy teacher. That is, I will apply technology in the classroom, so I would like to learn everything tech-related and [study] technological initiatives so I can bring that knowledge to the classroom,” he stated.

Alicea said that he was highly satisfied with the workshops, noting that while he is proficient at web browsing and using varied computer programs, the sessions taught him about recent updates and how to optimize available tools.

“I really liked [the experience]… In my case, children are purely visual; they have a tendency to absorb knowledge visually and this is a tool that makes the learning process far more concise, and you have the opportunity for children to learn more,” he said.

Meanwhile, López said that Microsoft will consider hosting a second round of this project, which would expand on using search engines, discussing online payment risks and the best practices to protect personal data. Microsoft also has an education department that provides monthly workshops to people from any background. People may also visit the store and ask employees to teach them how to use the company’s devices and products.

Committed To Puerto Rico

Microsoft’s local director of education asserted that the company, whose subsidiary in Puerto Rico saved Microsoft millions of dollars through tax benefits, has a sense of commitment with the island.

“We feel a sense of responsibility. We are committed to continue impacting [Puerto Rico] by training all these people. In fact, we are not only working with low-income communities, we are also continuously collaborating with the Department of Education and the University of Puerto Rico,” she said.

Other programs include Showcase Tool, which seeks to increase productivity among students and educators, Digi Girlz and the Girls STEAM Challenge, both of which are aimed at encouraging girls to delve into male-dominated industries.

“[The feedback] has been really positive and we see it in the results… We have been doing the Digi Girlz event, for example, for five or six years, and we have other initiatives that we will definitely launch to continue with our mission,” López added.